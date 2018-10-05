image
Emilia Clarke Arrived at an HBO Premiere In This Stunning Menswear-Inspired Outfit

Is it modest? Is it sexy? It's kind of both.

image
image
Getty ImagesCHRIS DELMAS

The Game of Thrones series may have finished filming, but everyone in the cast are still thick as thieves. Case in point: Last night Emilia Clarke attended HBO's My Dinner With Herve premiere in Los Angeles to support fellow GoT actor Peter Dinklage in his new movie role. For the event, Clarke went with a sexy two-piece black suit, which she likely worked on with her stylist Petra Flannery. The actor kept the accessories simple with a pair of hoop earrings and strappy black heels.

And, in case you didn't notice, Clarke also debuted her fresh pixie cut on the red carpet. The hair is daring, bold, and quite different from her mother-of-dragons look (who could forget Daenerys Targaryen's platinum blonde braids?). With a look like that, it was clear the menswear-inspired suit paired perfectly with Clarke's hair. It made her look edgy and confident, though the actress doesn't need assistance in either categories. To keep the look sexy, Clarke skipped wearing an undershirt (and possibly a bra?) and let the plunging neckline speak for itself.

She's not alone, however, in ditching the tops—stars like Kourtney Kardashian and Evan Rachel Wood have done it too. Thus convincing me that the next time I suit up, I should skip wearing a shirt too.

image
Getty Images
image
Getty Images
image
Getty Images
image
Getty Images
