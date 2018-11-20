Another day, another report that Meghan Markle is breaking royal protocol in inconsequential ways. The latest news on the Meghan-isn't-being-a-perfect royal front is that she and the Queen apparently don't see eye-to-eye on all things fashion. Of course, that's also true of most 92- and 37-year-olds, but most 92- and 37-year-olds aren't influential modern royals.

It's also important to note that the latest "news" from the Meghan Markle fashion frontlines comes from an unnamed source, so it's to be taken with an appropriately-tiny grain of salt.

"Meghan is being told she needs to start dressing less like a Hollywood star and more like a Royal," a source who was reportedly a member of a fashion team that's worked in Kensington Palace told The Mail on Sunday.

According to the source, one of Meghan's notable fashion faux-pas came in June, when she accompanied Her Majesty to a ceremony to open the new Mersey Gateway Bridge in the town of Widnes in Halton, Cheshire, England.

Per The Mail on Sunday: "While she and Meghan are understood to have a warm relationship, a degree of tension was reported between the pair during their trip to Runcorn, Cheshire, in June. Meghan declined to wear a hat after apparently failing to understand that when the Queen’s aides informed her the Queen would be wearing one, that meant Meghan should follow suit."

The Queen, not appearing to care at all that Meghan is hatless. Getty Images

Perhaps the strangest fashion-related tension described in the Mail on Sunday piece has to do with Meghan's wedding dress, however. As if you need a reminder, Meghan wore a stunning and classic boat-neck Givenchy gown for her wedding to Prince Harry in May. What could the Queen (or anyone, for that matter) have possible taken issue with about Meghan's wedding dress? The color, apparently.

Getty Images

According to the Mail on Sunday, "The Queen is said to have expressed surprise that Meghan, a divorcee, wore quite such a white dress for her wedding."

Getty Images

For what it's worth, Camilla Parker-Bowles (aka the Duchess of Cornwall, aka Prince Charles' second wife), who was also a divorcee did not wear white for her royal wedding, instead opting for an elegant gown in pale blue with gold embroidery.

Getty Images

Also for what it's worth, though, the Queen, in a move of epic, made-for-the-history-books shade, straight up wore white herself to Camilla's wedding:

Getty Images

Unless bridal lime green is a thing we're not aware of, no such shade was thrown at Meghan's wedding.