Yesterday, Meghan Markle attended a meeting with The Association of Commonwealth Universities at King’s College London, where she discussed the role of higher education. Though the gathering was closed to the public, Kensington Palace shared a photo of the royal at work, discussing issues like human trafficking, modern slavery, gender equality, peace and reconciliation, and climate change. Markle was pictured wearing a black dress with a wool coat draped over her shoulders. (She also debuted what appeared to be a haircut.)

While we don't have much information on her dress, we do know Meghan's beige coat is from Canadian brand Aritzia. (Before she became a royal, Meghan lived in Canada for a period of time while filming her show Suits.)

Markle has worn the label several times before, including earlier this year when she and Prince Harry visited some of the participants in the Invictus Games. The label has become one of Meghan's favorites, which makes sense because it offers tailored, sophisticated preppy basics. Her exact coat is still available to shop, but it also comes in two other colors should you have enough beige/blush outerwear in your wardrobe. The Duchess of Sussex, however, loves sticking to neutral hues.

If you need more beige outerwear options, check out the ones below, too.

