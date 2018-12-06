image
Today's Top Stories
1
Female Gamers Are Reinventing the Industry
image
2
Required Viewing: The Best Music Videos of 2018
image
3
The 7 Best Beauty Subscription Boxes
null
4
Brie Larson Is Ready to Be Your Hero
image
5
15 Gifts That Have a Charitable Aspect

Meghan Markle's Beige Aritzia Coat Should Be In Everyone's Closet for Winter

image
By Marina Liao
image
Getty Images

Yesterday, Meghan Markle attended a meeting with The Association of Commonwealth Universities at King’s College London, where she discussed the role of higher education. Though the gathering was closed to the public, Kensington Palace shared a photo of the royal at work, discussing issues like human trafficking, modern slavery, gender equality, peace and reconciliation, and climate change. Markle was pictured wearing a black dress with a wool coat draped over her shoulders. (She also debuted what appeared to be a haircut.)

While we don't have much information on her dress, we do know Meghan's beige coat is from Canadian brand Aritzia. (Before she became a royal, Meghan lived in Canada for a period of time while filming her show Suits.)

Markle has worn the label several times before, including earlier this year when she and Prince Harry visited some of the participants in the Invictus Games. The label has become one of Meghan's favorites, which makes sense because it offers tailored, sophisticated preppy basics. Her exact coat is still available to shop, but it also comes in two other colors should you have enough beige/blush outerwear in your wardrobe. The Duchess of Sussex, however, loves sticking to neutral hues.

Wilfred Cocoon Coat aritzia.com
$350.00
SHOP IT

If you need more beige outerwear options, check out the ones below, too.

For more celebrity news, beauty and fashion advice, savvy political commentary, and fascinating features, sign up for the Marie Claire newsletter. SUBSCRIBE HERE

Related Stories
image
Meghan Markle's Maternity Style Is So Chic
image
Duchess Style: How Meghan & Kate's Looks Compare
image
Why Meghan Markle's Shoes Are Always Too Big
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From Royal Family Fashion Guide
image
11 Times Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle Twinned
image Kate Wore Some Very Meghan-Esque Pants
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
image Shop Kate Middleton's Festive Holiday Party Skirt
image This Princess Diana Dress Is On Sale for £100K
image Kate Middleton Is Making Velvet Bows a Thing
image
Times Celebrities Have Dressed Like Meghan Markle
image Kate's Wedding Hair Was Supposed to be Different
image Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle Match in Burgundy
The Duchess Of Sussex Visits The Hubb Community Kitchen Shop Meghan Markle's 25% Off Club Monaco Dress
image Queen Reportedly Disapproves of Meghan's Fashion