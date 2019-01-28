Priyanka Chopra and Sophia Bush Are Both Loving This Bold and Bright Yellow Trench

Sure, it might be sub-zero temperatures outside right now, but for anyone who’s bored of winter and already dreaming of how much their wardrobe will improve when the season changes, look no further than Priyanka Chopra’s latest evening look.

The newly-married actress joined husband Nick Jonas for a date night to Craig’s restaurant in Los Angeles and, while her whole outfit is seriously covetable, it’s the jacket which you’ll most likely be swooning over.

Priyanka, who was seen at Craig’s just a few days ago with sister-in-law Sophie Turner, arrived for dinner in a vibrant yellow trench coat. The piece, by Dubai-based brand Bouguessa, provided a bold pop of acid color, and made a statement against the rest of her casual outfit. The 36-year-old actress teamed the trench, with billowing sleeves, layered lapels and a huge collar, with relaxed blue jeans (likely a bargain, knowing her taste in denim), a simple satin shirt, and pointed white boots.



It’s classic Priyanka, who is never afraid to go colorful in her looks, day or night.

But, if you’re really in touch with your celebrity street style, the trench might not be a totally new discovery for you.

At the end of last year, the exact same coat was seen on the equally chic Sophia Bush. She chose the jacket to wear to the Together Live Show back in November, for which she styled the piece a little more formally, with a simple black, long-sleeved top, and the matching high-waisted yellow trousers from the designer.

The Asymmetrical Long Kimono Trench comes in at $935, and is available now, if you're feeling like it's needed in your wardrobe ASAP.

Endorsed by Priyanka Chopra AND Sophia Bush? Can’t argue with that, you'll simply have to get one.

