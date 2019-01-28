image
Today's Top Stories
1
Caitriona Balfe on Outlander's Season Finale
image
2
SAG Awards Gowns That Are Better From The Back
image
3
Workout Leggings You'll Want to Do Everything In
image
4
The 14 Best Lip Balms of All Time
image
5
The Ex-CEO of Starbucks Is Planning to Run In 2020

Priyanka Chopra and Sophia Bush Are Both Loving This Bold and Bright Yellow Trench

It definitely makes a statement.

By Lucy Wood
Priyanka Chopra And Nick Jonas Enjoy A Date Night At 'Craigs' Restaurant In West Hollywood
Splash NewsSPW / SplashNews.com

Sure, it might be sub-zero temperatures outside right now, but for anyone who’s bored of winter and already dreaming of how much their wardrobe will improve when the season changes, look no further than Priyanka Chopra’s latest evening look.

The newly-married actress joined husband Nick Jonas for a date night to Craig’s restaurant in Los Angeles and, while her whole outfit is seriously covetable, it’s the jacket which you’ll most likely be swooning over.

Priyanka, who was seen at Craig’s just a few days ago with sister-in-law Sophie Turner, arrived for dinner in a vibrant yellow trench coat. The piece, by Dubai-based brand Bouguessa, provided a bold pop of acid color, and made a statement against the rest of her casual outfit. The 36-year-old actress teamed the trench, with billowing sleeves, layered lapels and a huge collar, with relaxed blue jeans (likely a bargain, knowing her taste in denim), a simple satin shirt, and pointed white boots.

Priyanka Chopra And Nick Jonas Enjoy A Date Night At 'Craigs' Restaurant In West Hollywood
Splash NewsSPW / SplashNews.com

image
Getty Images

It’s classic Priyanka, who is never afraid to go colorful in her looks, day or night.

But, if you’re really in touch with your celebrity street style, the trench might not be a totally new discovery for you.

At the end of last year, the exact same coat was seen on the equally chic Sophia Bush. She chose the jacket to wear to the Together Live Show back in November, for which she styled the piece a little more formally, with a simple black, long-sleeved top, and the matching high-waisted yellow trousers from the designer.

image
Getty Images
image
Getty Images

The Asymmetrical Long Kimono Trench comes in at $935, and is available now, if you're feeling like it's needed in your wardrobe ASAP.

Asymmetrical Long Kimono Trench
bouguessa.com
$935.00
Shop It

Endorsed by Priyanka Chopra AND Sophia Bush? Can’t argue with that, you'll simply have to get one.

Related Story
image
Priyanka Chopra Revealed a Blonde Hair Makeover

For more stories like this, including celebrity news, beauty and fashion advice, savvy political commentary, and fascinating features, sign up for the Marie Claire newsletter.

SUBSCRIBE HERE

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From Fashion
Netflix 2019 SAG Awards After Party
What Everyone Wore to the SAG Awards After-Parties
image
The Best Red Carpet Looks at the 2019 SAG Awards
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
image Workout Leggings You'll Want to Do Everything In
image Priyanka Chopra Wore $50 American Eagle Jeans
image 5 Accessory Trends You'll See Everywhere This Year
image
The Best Street Style From Paris Haute Couture Wee
image
The Very Best Spring Fashion Campaigns Out There
image The Story Behind Meghan Markle's Favorite Slipper
image Louis Vuitton Debuts Wireless Headphones
image Naomi Campbell Rocks a Sheer Dress on the Runway