image
Today's Top Stories
1
You Should Volunteer For A Political Campaign
image
2
The 14 Best Lip Balms of All Time
image
3
The $174,000 Couple Who Can't Agree on How to Save
image
4
Required Listening: The Best Songs of 2019
image
5
25 Unexpected Valentine's Day Date Ideas

Priyanka Chopra Picked Up Her $50 Jeans From Your Favorite Mall Store

image
By Marina Liao
Priyanka Chopra Jonas Leaves a Hair Salon Clad in American Eagle Jeans
Startraks/David Sparks

Priyanka Chopra has been making her rounds in Los Angeles, first stepping out with Sophie Turner for a girl's night out at Craig's, then heading to the same dinner spot, just a day later, with husband Nick Jonas (still feels weird to say that). The newlyweds have kept a lower profile while back on the West Coast, presumably resting up after their world-wind wedding in India, which included numerous receptions.

Now they're back to their regular schedules, Priyanka has slipped right back into her stylist street ensembles. Two nights ago, she debuted a python-printed trench coat while out with Sophie and then followed up with a silky mustard outerwear while out with Nick.

In this solo outing, however, it wasn't Priyanka's coats that got my attention—it was her jeans. The wide leg crop paired perfectly with her tan suede booties and cream-colored ensemble. Also: They're only $50. If you're wondering "how?!" it's because the affordable jeans came from American Eagle—you know, the store you frequented in high school.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas Leaves a Hair Salon Clad in American Eagle Jeans
Startraks/David Sparks

Though American Eagle has since shed its high school mall image for a women-empowering and body-positive brand, the one thing that has remained the same, thank God, is its affordability. As of writing this, Priyanka's jeans are still available to shop and there's even a buy one, get one 50 percent off deal. So you can own TWO of these awesome denim bottoms.

American Eagle Wide Leg Crop Jean ae.com
$49.95
SHOP IT

I've added this to my checkout cart.

For more stories like this, including celebrity news, beauty and fashion advice, savvy political commentary, and fascinating features, sign up for the Marie Claire newsletter.

SUBSCRIBE HERE

Related Stories
image
Anne Hathaway Hints About 'Princess Diaries 3'
image
25 Unexpected Valentine's Day Date Ideas
image
The 14 Best Lip Balms of All Time
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From Fashion
image 5 Accessory Trends You'll See Everywhere This Year
image
The Best Street Style From Paris Haute Couture Wee
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
image
The Very Best Spring Fashion Campaigns Out There
image The Story Behind Meghan Markle's Favorite Slipper
image Louis Vuitton Debuts Wireless Headphones
image Naomi Campbell Rocks a Sheer Dress on the Runway
image What to Shop From MatchesFashion's Sale
image I Wear My Maison ﻿Margiela Boots to Death
image Sophie Turner's L.A. Outfit Is Effortless
image
Our Favorite Paris Haute Couture Looks