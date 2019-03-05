Karl Lagerfeld's Final Chanel Show Was a Snowy Winter Wonderland

Taking place at the Grand Palais in Paris on Tuesday 5 March, Karl Lagerfeld’s final Chanel show was set against a winter wonderland.



The detailed alpine set for the AW19 collection was nothing less than stunning, and a minute’s silence was observed to mark the passing of the legendary designer.



Celebrity attendees and models of the momentous show included Cara Delevingne, Kristen Stewart, and Penelope Cruz.

A momentous morning for the iconic fashion house, Chanel opened its catwalk on Tuesday at the Grand Palais in Paris to a picturesque winter wonderland, where models including Cara Delevingne, Kaia Gerber and Penelope Cruz displayed the AW19 collection in the late Karl Lagerfeld’s final show.

Lagerfeld, known for his always spectacular runway displays, this time opted for an alpine setting, which transported guests to a snow-covered hideaway surrounded by frosted mountains, icy trees and dreamy lodge chalets.

The scene was complete with Chanel skis, a dusted snow catwalk, and even faux smoke billowing from the chimneys.

Attendees marked the loss of one of fashion’s most legendary figures by observing a minutes silence in memory of Lagerfeld, during which models appeared in a line at the top of the set to pay their respects. Per MailOnline, the silence was broken by a recording of Karl's own voice, played on a tannoy.

It proved to be a celebration of his unrivalled legacy, but an understandably emotional show, with two models wiping away tears during a finale set to David Bowie’s "Heroes". The runway ended triumphantly with Delevigne throwing up peace signs to the cameras, and a unanimous standing ovation from the audience.

Guests later left the show with a heartfelt keepsake that paid to tribute to Lagerfeld—an illustration of the visionary designer, complete with his signature ponytail, sunglasses and suit, alongside Coco Chanel and the words "The beat goes on".

Lagerfeld, creative director to Chanel, passed away aged 85 at the American Hospital in Paris, having been admitted just the day before. The huge loss for the industry followed weeks of ill health for the prolific design figure.

Earlier in the year, Lagerfeld unusually missed Chanel’s Haute Couture spring/summer 2019 show, with his absence explained by a statement that read: "Mr Lagerfeld, artistic director of Chanel, who was feeling tired, asked Virginie Viard, director of the creative studio of the house, to represent him.” It was the first time he had missed his iconic catwalk bow during the finale of a Chanel show since taking on his role as creative director in 1983.

