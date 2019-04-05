image
Today's Top Stories
1
Patrick Ta Launched a Makeup Line for Glowy Skin
image
2
The 17 Best Spring Boots for Every Budget
MCX110118_092
3
Alicia Glen: Show Women The Money
image
4
Vote in the March Dadness Elite Eight Now
image
5
How to Express Gratitude Without Feeling Awkward

Kylie Jenner Wore a Leopard Print D&G Bikini on Baecation With Travis Scott

And you can still buy it!

image
By Marina Liao
image
Instagram user kyliejenner

Recently, Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott took a vacation baecation together at an undisclosed location. Wherever they were, they were surrounded by beautiful stretches of sand and crystal-clear water. (You can see all this from Kylie's latest Instagram snap.) The reality star and cosmetics mogul shared a sexy photo of the two enjoying the warm weather and ocean views. Kylie is pictured straddling Travis while sipping a glass of white (rosé?) wine.

The weather provided Kylie with a chance to break out her many swimsuits. For baecation, she wore a leopard print bikini from Dolce & Gabbana. The set is still shoppable (don't worry, I've provided direct links to purchase below) and was a classic yet trendy choice given that animal prints are in for the summer. This wasn't the first time the star donned a spotted swimsuit, Kylie's previously worn a leopard print one piece and even tried a cow print swimsuit that, actually, looked pretty amazing on her. Is there no animal print Kylie can't rock?

View this post on Instagram

baecation 🖤💦

A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on

According to Kylie, she took the photos of her and Travis via a "self timer" when her sister Kendall commented, "who took these pics? love a third wheel." (RIP Jordyn Woods.)

Shop Kylie's exact bikini

Leopard-Print Triangle Bikini Top
Dolce & Gabbana net-a-porter.com
$275.00
SHOP IT
Leopard-Print Bikini Briefs
Dolce & Gabbana net-a-porter.com
$245.00
SHOP IT
Leopard Print Bikini
Ganni mytheresa.com
$145.00
SHOP IT
Lara and Luna Leopard-Print Bikini
Faithfull The Brand net-a-porter.com
$160.00
SHOP IT
Leopard-Print Bikini
Les Girls Les Boys net-a-porter.com
$95.00
SHOP IT
X Charlotte Olympia Leopard-Print Bikini
Adriana Degreas matchesfashion.com
$189.00
SHOP IT

Kylie's previous animal print bikinis

View this post on Instagram

If you’re happy and you know clap your hands 👏🏼

A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on

View this post on Instagram

morning in paradise

A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on

It's not clear whether Stormi joined her parents for the trip, but perhaps the couple wanted to de-stress and have some time alone before picking back up their parenting duties. Kylie and Travis had a rough few months dispelling cheating rumors, though it seems everything is all right in paradise for now.

For more stories like this, including celebrity news, beauty and fashion advice, savvy political commentary, and fascinating features, sign up for the Marie Claire newsletter.

SUBSCRIBE HERE

Related Stories
image
Where to Get Kylie Jenner's Cheetah Print Dress
image
Kylie Jenner's White T-Shirt Dress Is Only $35
image
Kylie Channels Sister Kim in a Pink Latex Dress
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From Fashion
image AOC Proves Pantsuits Don't Have to Be Boring
72nd Annual Golden Globe Awards - Press Room Chrissy Teigen and John Legend Got Matching Tats
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
image
Trade In Your Sandals for These "Dad Sneakers"
image Kate Hudson Just Launched a Gorgeous Fashion Line
image
7 Pairs of Non-Boring Work Shoes
image The Item I Wear to Death: My Marc Jacobs Tote
image Sophie Turner Steps Out in House Slippers in NYC
image Katie Holmes Promotes New Movie in See-Through Top
image
The 17 Best Spring Boots for Every Budget
image 5 Ways to Wear Your New Denim Skirt