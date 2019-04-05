Recently, Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott took a vacation baecation together at an undisclosed location. Wherever they were, they were surrounded by beautiful stretches of sand and crystal-clear water. (You can see all this from Kylie's latest Instagram snap.) The reality star and cosmetics mogul shared a sexy photo of the two enjoying the warm weather and ocean views. Kylie is pictured straddling Travis while sipping a glass of white (rosé?) wine.

The weather provided Kylie with a chance to break out her many swimsuits. For baecation, she wore a leopard print bikini from Dolce & Gabbana. The set is still shoppable (don't worry, I've provided direct links to purchase below) and was a classic yet trendy choice given that animal prints are in for the summer. This wasn't the first time the star donned a spotted swimsuit, Kylie's previously worn a leopard print one piece and even tried a cow print swimsuit that, actually, looked pretty amazing on her. Is there no animal print Kylie can't rock?

According to Kylie, she took the photos of her and Travis via a "self timer" when her sister Kendall commented, "who took these pics? love a third wheel." (RIP Jordyn Woods.)

Shop Kylie's exact bikini

Leopard-Print Triangle Bikini Top Dolce & Gabbana net-a-porter.com $275.00 SHOP IT

Leopard-Print Bikini Briefs Dolce & Gabbana net-a-porter.com $245.00 SHOP IT

Kylie's previous animal print bikinis

It's not clear whether Stormi joined her parents for the trip, but perhaps the couple wanted to de-stress and have some time alone before picking back up their parenting duties. Kylie and Travis had a rough few months dispelling cheating rumors, though it seems everything is all right in paradise for now.



For more stories like this, including celebrity news, beauty and fashion advice, savvy political commentary, and fascinating features, sign up for the Marie Claire newsletter.

SUBSCRIBE HERE

