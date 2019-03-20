So, how is Kylie Jenner doing post-Jordyn Woods betrayal/scandal? It seems the youngest self-made billionaire ever is just fine. The star has been spending a lot of time with her young daughter and is surrounding herself with her sisters. After sharing a few Instagrams of Stormi being adorably cute, as ever, Kylie shared some #OOTDs.

One of them is a ribbed, long-sleeve t-shirt dress, which she wore with a neon green (yellow?) lacy bra and underwear set. The 21-year-old wore a neon green jacket draped on one arm and held onto a black handbag in the other, all while looking away from the camera.

If you know anything about Kylie's style, she often wears see-through or body-hugging outfits. In the past, her ensembles have usually been affordable too and this dress was no different. It's only $35 and quickly selling out.

Though we're not sure where she wore this lewk to (the Kardashians did throw a St.Patrick's Day/birthday celebration for Rob over the weekend), we do know what beau Travis Scott thinks of it. The musician left a heart eyes emoji comment right after she posted the photo.

In the past few weeks, the couple has struggled with cheating rumors and Scott's intensive tour schedule, which takes him away from Kylie and Stormi. The rapper even briefly deleted his Instagram account to prove he did not cheat on Kylie while on tour. "Travis keeps telling Kylie that she can trust him," said a source to People. "He has been doing everything he can right now to regain her trust. He will soon be off for a few weeks and keeps saying he can’t wait to spend time with Kylie and Stormi."

Judging by Scott's Insta comment and Kylie's post, things seem to be okay...for now.

Shop Kylie's exact dress below:

Sorella White Thermal Dress Sorella sosorella.com $35.00 SHOP IT

