



Katie Holmes' Mango Blazer Gave Off the Best Fall Vibes

All she needs now is a PSL.


By Marina Liao

Splash News

It's leather jacket season—or, if you're Katie Holmes, blazer season. The actress was spotted in New York City rocking a wool blazer the color of a chai latte, perfect for a crisp fall day. (We tracked down the $200 piece to Mango, and it's still available in some sizes, below.) The blazer is designed for a slightly oversized fit, and features three buttons on the front with two side pockets.

While the Mango model below styles the jacket with a white midi dress and black boots, Holmes wore her tailored outerwear with a white tee and cream-colored chinos that were cropped at the ankles to shop off her black mules. The star finished the look with a pair of sunglasses (perhaps to hide from the paparazzi?), a simple gold chain necklace, and a leather handbag from Louis Vuitton. Her outfit was refined and simple, a look that would work for the office or a casual brunch meeting. This wasn't even the first time Holmes wore a blazer this October; she also rocked one a few days ago for a Rothy's event.


Splash News

Love the blazer? Shop it now, plus similar options, ahead.

Lapels Wool Coat
Mango mango.com
$199.99
SHOP IT

Archie Double-Breasted Crepe Blazer
Racil net-a-porter.com
$1,105.00
SHOP IT
Geeta Blazer
Topshop nordstrom.com
$75.00
SHOP IT
Carla Pleated Chiffon Blouse
The Row
$30.00
SHOP IT
Iris Blazer in Copper
Apiece Apart revolve.com
$475.00
SHOP IT





