Meghan Markle Channeled Princess Diana in a Purple Aritzia Dress at the One Young World Summit

The Duchess stepped out for the One Young World Summit in London.

image
By Marina Liao
image
David Fisher/Shutterstock

On Tuesday night, Meghan Markle made her first public appearance since clips from her and Prince Harry's much-talked-about documentary were released to the public (you can find out how to watch it in the States here). The Duchess of Sussex stepped out for the One Young World Summit opening ceremony in London while wearing a long-sleeve purple flowing dress from Aritzia and navy pumps. Meghan left her hair loose and casual in cascading waves. The Duchess of Sussex glowed, and appeared in positive spirits as she smiled for the cameras.

If you follow royals news, you'll know that both Meghan and Prince Harry had offered raw and honest glimpses into their personal struggles with the tabloids and overall media atmosphere in their documentary, Harry and Meghan: An African Journey. Tonight, however, the Duchess showed no signs of despair as she gave her attention to the summit.

image
David Fisher/Shutterstock

The summit has been around since 2010 and Meghan has been a staunch supporter of One Young World since 2014. The Duchess also has a personal connection to the organization as she is VP of the Queen's Commonwealth Trust, which has partnered with One Young World to bring 53 people to tonight's event. The summit will consist of speeches, panels, networking and workshops. Focusing on what's most important has always been Meghan's strong suit and in channeling that determined spirit, Meghan also coincidentally wore a similar look to Princess Diana circa 1996.

image
Princess Diana arrived in head-to-toe purple for a gala dinner in 1996. She wore a Versace dress and Jimmy Choo shoes.
ShutterstockGetty Images

Though Meghan's power-woman purple dress is sold out, you can find similar long-sleeve options from her beloved fashion label ahead.

