Attending the FilmAid's Power of Film benefit last night, Katie Holmes stunned in a gorgeous formal silver dress—and Khaite zebra print knee-high boots.

That's it. That's the whole story. (I might have fainted out of sheer delight.) Oh, and the boots are shoppable.

Literally yesterday Holmes stepped out in the pinstripe jeans of my dreams.

Katie Holmes, is that you?? The actor has been absolutely crushing the style game lately, and last night she outdid even herself. Underneath her gorgeous girly silver dress with a high slit, she wore the edgiest animal print heeled boots. It is the perfect contrast. How did I not know that's what I needed in my life?



The boots, IDed as Khaite in some outlets, are apparently Tamara Mellon. They're not cheap, but the heel and the just-out-there-enough-to-be-badass print means that they could also transition easily from workplace to night out. Imagining wowing all your friends at the bar with this amazing pair. They come in black and brown leather (no tiger print, sorry!), in case you're not feeling particularly edgy, but that Khaite pair will do nicely if you are.



Holmes was apparently attending the FilmAid's Power Of Film benefit screening in her hometown of New York, so the outfit makes sense—nice enough to dress up for the occasion, but dressed down enough to have a little attitude.

Here's the full-length look. I couldn't resist sharing this photo because she just looks so pleased with herself:

Gotham Getty Images

And a closeup of the boots, because, you know, BOOTS:

Gotham Getty Images

Katie, whatever you're doing differently, it. Is. Working.

For more stories like this, including celebrity news, beauty and fashion advice, savvy political commentary, and fascinating features, sign up for the Marie Claire newsletter.

SUBSCRIBE HERE