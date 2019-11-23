image
Shop Kate Middleton's Stunning Green Ensemble from the Tusk Conservation Reception

image
By Kayleigh Roberts
The Duchess Of Cambridge Launches Family Action Support Line
Max Mumby/IndigoGetty Images
  • Earlier this week, Prince William and Kate Middleton hosted a reception for nominees and finalists for the Tusk conservation awards.
    • Kate wore her stunning, customized green Beulah ‘Yahvi’ dress, which she was also photographed in earlier this year, during a visit to Family Action to launch a new national support line on January 22, 2019 in Lewisham, England.
      • "Earlier today, Catherine and I spent some time with the #TuskAwards nominees and finalists. Their bravery, single-minded determination, and commitment to African conservation is deeply deeply humbling," the Duke of Cambridge wrote on Twitter.

        Kate Middleton just rewore one of her most amazing ensembles.

        The Duchess of Cambridge sported her customized, green Beulah London ‘Yahvi’ dress during a reception she and her husband, Prince William, hosted for nominees and finalists for the Tusk Conservation Awards on Thursday, November 21.

        "Earlier today, Catherine and I spent some time with the #TuskAwards nominees and finalists. Their bravery, single-minded determination, and commitment to African conservation is deeply deeply humbling," William wrote of the low-key reception in a post on the official Kensington Palace Twitter.

            Kate's dress is one we've seen before. She wore the show-stopping dress in January of this year during a visit to Family Action—a charity focused on working directly with vulnerable children and families through more than 135 community-based services—to launch a new national support line in Lewisham, England.

            The Duchess Of Cambridge Launches Family Action Support Line
            Kate wearing the green Beulah London dress in January 2019.
            Mark CuthbertGetty Images

            The green Beulah dress was customized for the duchess (he version doesn't have fluted cuffs and features ruched shoulder detailing). The fitted dress has a flowing, midi-length skirt and gorgeous button detailing. It's still available to shop, if you feel like splurging (it costs almost $700):

            Courtesy
            Yahvi Olive Green Midi Dress
            orchardmile.com
            $698.50
            SHOP NOW

            Kate paired the dress with her Gianvito Rossi 85 heels in dark olive suede (which also retail for just shy of $700):

            Courtesy
            GIANVITO 85
            gianvitorossi.com
            $695.00
            SHOP NOW

