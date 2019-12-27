The holidays are all about spending time with family, and Pippa Middleton got some one-on-one time with mom Carole Middleton in St. Barts. (They were both joined by their spouses.) The mom-and-daughter duo were spotted wading into the clear blue waters of St. Barts, a celebrity-favorite vacation spot, while rocking bikinis in the sun. Carole wore a black printed two-piece, while Pippa opted for a bikini in a classic polka dot print. The Heidi Klein swimsuit retails for $107 (for the top) and $102 (for the bottoms), and both pieces are still available to shop.

Pippa looked amazing in her swimsuit as it highlighted her athletic silhouette and toned abs. (She's really giving Prince Charles' own crackin' bod a run for its money!) It's not clear whether Pippa's sister Kate will join this family outing, though the answer is most likely no. Kate was last seen partaking in traditional festive activities in Norfolk with Prince William and the Queen. Meanwhile, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are celebrating the holidays with Doria Ragland in Canada.

BACKGRID

Honestly, though, if I had to pick I'd choose to spend the break with the Middletons/Matthews in the warmth. But first, I should scoop up a polka dot bikini myself. Shop Pippa's exact one, plus similar options below.

