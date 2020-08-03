Meghan Markle's Favorite Adidas Sneakers Are On Sale Today

If you're as royal-obsessed as I am, there's a good chance you've brought the Markle Sparkle into every facet of your life: You swear by Meghan Markle's trusty exfoliator, purchase her favorite shoes, and never get dressed without her go-to jewelry. Now, if you want to bring the Duchess of Sussex's well-curated eye to your virtual workout, look no further. Right now, Amazon is taking over 30 percent off —an upgraded take on Markle's go-to pair.

It's no wonder why Markle has worn these sneakers everywhere. (We fell in love with them when she wore them in New York to celebrate her baby shower!) Decked out with its innovative Boost technology, the Ultraboost line offers plenty of comfort. Plus, the lightweight, breathable knit exterior makes these shoes a no-brainer for romantic strolls with your own prince, workouts, and traveling.

normally cost $180, but Amazon is currently offering a steep discount on this line. While prices will ultimately vary by size and color, there are some pairs that are as low as $123. (You can shop them directly here.) For inspo, you can see how Markle styled Adidas' Ultraboost 19 sneakers, below:

Gotham Getty Images Gotham Getty Images

Happy shopping!

Kelsey Mulvey Kelsey Mulvey is a freelance lifestyle journalist, who covers shopping and deals for Marie Claire, Women's Health, and Men's Health, among others.

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io

This commenting section is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page. You may be able to find more information on their web site.