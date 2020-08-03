Today's Top Stories
Meghan Markle's Favorite Adidas Sneakers Are On Sale Today

By Kelsey Mulvey
adidas sale on amazon
Getty Images

If you're as royal-obsessed as I am, there's a good chance you've brought the Markle Sparkle into every facet of your life: You swear by Meghan Markle's trusty exfoliator, purchase her favorite shoes, and never get dressed without her go-to jewelry. Now, if you want to bring the Duchess of Sussex's well-curated eye to your virtual workout, look no further. Right now, Amazon is taking over 30 percent off Adidas' Ultraboost 20 sneakers—an upgraded take on Markle's go-to pair.

It's no wonder why Markle has worn these sneakers everywhere. (We fell in love with them when she wore them in New York to celebrate her baby shower!) Decked out with its innovative Boost technology, the Ultraboost line offers plenty of comfort. Plus, the lightweight, breathable knit exterior makes these shoes a no-brainer for romantic strolls with your own prince, workouts, and traveling.

Adidas' Ultraboost 20 sneakers normally cost $180, but Amazon is currently offering a steep discount on this line. While prices will ultimately vary by size and color, there are some pairs that are as low as $123. (You can shop them directly here.) For inspo, you can see how Markle styled Adidas' Ultraboost 19 sneakers, below:

new york, new york february 20 meghan, duchess of sussex is seen in the upper east side on february 20, 2019 in new york city photo by gothamgc images
GothamGetty Images
new york, ny february 20 meghan, duchess of sussex is seen on february 20, 2019 in new york city photo by gothamgc images
GothamGetty Images

Happy shopping!

