This Under-the-Radar Jacket on Amazon Is My Newest Winter Obsession
And, no, it's not the "Amazon coat."
Freezing for the sake of fashion was rarely worth it before this year, but 2020 is absolutely not the time to be donning herringbone coats and teddy sherpas once temperatures drop below freezing. Alas, finding a nice insulated winter jacket is easier said than done. I recently spent a few weeks hunting down the right one myself, so I know firsthand how truly overwhelming the search can be.
Despite all of the options out there, far too many women's winter coats feel like a "you pick two" scenario (at best) when it comes to warmth, cuteness, useful pockets, and a price tag that doesn't crush your soul. Also, what is going on with all of the button closures? Who has time for that nonsense when it's too cold outside to even feel your thumbs?
These issues seemingly disappeared when I discovered Orolay, a functional coat that hits all of my aforementioned criteria. The Shanghai-based outerwear brand is best known for the viral Amazon Coat owned by legions of cool moms in Brooklyn, on-the-go millennials, and your aunt who sometimes posts ASMR videos talking to her cat. I found myself perusing their down coat options on Prime Day when a lesser-known style caught my eye.
Aptly named, Orolay's Women's Stylish Down Jacket seemed like a mirage at first for its $120 price tag and sleek design. Since hitting the checkout button and finally test driving it myself, this coat has exceeded all of my expectations and then some. (It has three pockets, and one of them zips!)
Reader, I cannot emphasize enough how wildly comfortable this coat is. For a down jacket with impressive insulation, it's surprisingly not bulky. And, in terms of warmth, I've worn this on long walks around London (where I'm currently working remotely) in temperatures as low as 38 degrees with just a T-shirt underneath and have felt nothing but toasty and bundled up.
A post shared by Jaimie Potters (@jaimiepotters)
A photo posted by on
The coat's silhouette is longer in the back, which gives it a boxy yet fashionable fit, surpassing every other puffy coat I've owned in its ability to actually look flattering. Another noteworthy feature I initially didn't realize is that it has an interior drawstring, which can be adjusted for a slightly more fitted look.
Orolay's Stylish Down Jacket comes in navy, black, grey, and green. And because this look has somehow managed to stay under-the-radar, almost every size is still available in each color. Sharing how good this coat is with the world feels like giving away a secret, but if this can bring even one more person out there some much-needed joy right now, I'm totally cool with it.
Stay In The Know
Marie Claire email subscribers get intel on fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Sign up here.
Some More Chic Orolay Options to Love
RELATED STORIES
Jaimie Potters is the Commerce Content Manager at Hearst Magazines Digital Media, where she covers fashion, beauty, tech and more.
-
We're Keeping Track of Every A-List Cameo in 'Only Murders in the Building' Season 4
The Hulu comedy has recruited another round of incredible guest stars.
By Quinci LeGardye Published
-
Eva Longoria Gives the French Manicure Trend an Unexpected Metallic Twist
This subtle detail instantly elevates the classic design.
By Samantha Holender Published
-
Angelina Jolie Is "Proud" of Her Daughter Zahara After Video of AKA Stroll at Spelman College Goes Viral
The 19-year-old joined a sorority at a historically Black women's college in 2023.
By Danielle Campoamor Published
-
Fall Essentials Marie Claire Editors Bought for September
From cozy layers to hydrating moisturizers, here are the products that will carry us through fall.
By The Editors at Marie Claire Published
-
7 Versatile Pieces You Can Wear For the Next 4 Months
Master transitional dressing like a style pro.
By Nikki Ogunnaike Published
-
Sabrina Carpenter Wears Capri Pants and a Bustier to Hard Launch Her New Album
The songstress put her own sultry twist on the look.
By Lauren Tappan Published
-
Katie Holmes Re-Wears Her Favorite Ballet Flats and Endorses Comfort as a Key Shoe Trend
If there's one thing Katie loves, it's an easy shoe.
By India Roby Published
-
These Bold Fall Suit Trends Are Challenging Sad Corporate Style
Your fresh new office looks inspired by the runways.
By Lauren Tappan Published
-
Kaia Gerber and Austin Butler Coordinate in Matching Minimal Outfits
The couple coordinated outfit formulas ahead of Butler's birthday.
By India Roby Published
-
Reformation’s Once-Yearly Sale Is Packed With Viral Celeb-Favorites—Shop Them Now
Add them to your shopping cart before it's too late!
By Lauren Tappan Published
-
Bermuda Shorts Outfits to Style for Early Fall
A favorite amongst fashion insiders and celebrities, you'll wonder why you haven't tried them sooner.
By Lauren Tappan Published