The Best Watches Seen at Watches & Wonders 2021

The insanely cool timepiece offerings to look out for this year.

By Julia Gall
watches and wonders
BRIDGET BURNS

In 2020, when industry insiders would have flocked to Geneva to view the newest offerings from luxury watchmakers, the Watches and Wonders event was overshadowed by COVID-19. Instead, many brands took a step back and showed quietly at their own pace, speculating about how the industry might be affected by an unprecedented pandemic. With vacations, weddings and graduation parties coming to a shrieking halt, many consumers commemorated personal milestones instead with luxury purchases. Once again, watches drew back attention lost to a generation who seemingly valued experiences over timepieces.

Enter this year's Watches and Wonders. The Geneva-based showcase, running virtually from April 7-13, is basically the fashion week of luxury timepieces—and this year, the timepieces did not come to play. From Hublot's completely transparent sapphire model and Cartier's colorful new take on the Tank to Rolex's ultimate diamond flex, the watchmakers seemed to be having a real time of it (no pun intended).

And with ever-evolving hype around watch-loving women, thanks to Instagram accounts like @dimepiece.co and Net-a-Porter's exclusive Watches and Wonders edit, the watch world is feeling less like an intimidating boys' club than ever. We've rounded up some of our realistic (and some of our far-reaching) favorites to celebrate the exciting strides the watch industry is taking in 2021.

Rolex

rolex
Courtesy of Rolex

Cartier

cartier
courtesy

Chanel

chanel watch
Courtesy of Chanel

Hublot

hublot
Courtesy of Hublot

Bulgari

bulgari watch
Courtesy of Bulgari

Patek Philippe

hyperfocal 0
Courtesy of Patek Philippe

Gucci

gucci watch
Courtesy of Gucci

Chopard

chopard watch
Courtesy of Chopard

Louis Vuitton

louis vuitton watches
Courtesy of Louis Vuitton

Piaget

piaget
Courtesy of Piaget

Jaeger-LeCoultre

reverso tribute small seconds
Courtesy of Jaeger Lecoultre

Can't wait for these to come out? Us either. In the meantime, check out our favorites from Net-a-Porter's Watches and Wonders selection.

Tank Américaine Automatic 22.6mm
Tank Américaine Automatic 22.6mm
Cartier net-a-porter.com
$5,300.00
SHOP NOW
Cape Cod 23mm
Cape Cod 23mm
Hermès Timepieces net-a-porter.com
$2,825.00
SHOP NOW
Happy Sport Automatic 30mm
Happy Sport Automatic 30mm
Chopard net-a-porter.com
$6,170.00
SHOP NOW
Grip 35mm Watch
Grip 35mm Watch
Gucci net-a-porter.com
$1,550.00
SHOP NOW
Reverso Classic Hand-Wound 21mm
Reverso Classic Hand-Wound 21mm
Jaeger-LeCoultre net-a-porter.com
$5,600.00
SHOP NOW
Possession 34mm
Possession 34mm
Piaget net-a-porter.com
$5,150.00
SHOP NOW
