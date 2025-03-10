If you unexpectedly found yourself searching "flared jeans" at roughly 8:19 pm Eastern Time on Feb. 9, please know that you are not alone. In the 48 hours after Kendrick Lamar's 2025 Super Bowl Half-Time show, Google interest for the nostalgic denim style shot up more than 5,000 percent. Millions of fans succumbed to Lamar's influence and, judging by her latest 'fit, Rihanna was one of them.

On March 9—exactly one month after that fateful performance—the pop star is carrying on Lamar's legacy. She stepped out for dinner at her favorite Los Angeles institution, Giorgio Baldi, wearing the Rihanna version of the flare jeans/leather jacket look Lamar sported on stage.

She was outfitted in a brown leather bomber jacket and a pair of nearly identical bell-bottom jeans. Not only were her's similar in wash and cut, Rihanna's $1,200 pair was even made by the same designer. Both stars debuting denim from Celine's latest collection.

Rihanna styled Celine's Marco Jeans with a leather bomber jacket for dinner in Los Angeles. (Image credit: Backgrid)

Celine Marco Jeans in Dark Union Wash Denim $1,200 at Celine

As Hollywood's biggest fashion innovator, the makeup mogul was obliged to implement her own unique aesthetic to the Lamar-inspired look. Rihanna added several stylistic calling cards, including: her favorite Amina Muaddi snakeskin boots and several fur details. Though she usually goes for fur coats, this time she chose a plush keychain and shawl.

Rihanna has been wearing her favorite snakeskin boots non-stop for the last month. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Amina Muaddi Barbara Snake-Effect Leather Knee Boots $1,820 at Net-a-Porter

Rihanna's handbag, too, is a fixture in her carefully curated wardrobe. Playing off of her jacket's chocolatey colorway, she carried a tubular Fendi bag in a similar shade of brown.

The archival piece has been the Best Supporting Actor in her closet for a week, with Rihanna wearing it only days before at the exact same restaurant. An oldie, but a goodie, her baguette can be found on second-hand retailers for as low as $282.

With star power like this, flare jeans are almost guaranteed for a second wind. Mark my words.

Stay In The Know Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors