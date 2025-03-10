Rihanna Pulls a Kendrick Lamar, Styling Celine Flare Jeans With a Leather Jacket and Vintage Fendi Bag

Long live the kick-flare.

Rihanna returned to her favorite restaurant, Giorgio Baldi, for a late-night dinner with close friends, including Jason Lee, for the second consecutive night. This visit comes after the restaurant was closed due to the recent Palisades fires. Luckily, Giorgio Baldi was spared during the tragic fires that devastated many homes and businesses in the area. The restaurant was shut down for nearly two months before it was deemed safe to reopen. It&#039;s hard to say what delights Rihanna so much about the pasta sauce that keeps bringing her back for a second night in a row! She stepped out in a casually chic outfit, wearing a brown leather jacket paired with a beautiful fur shawl, blue flared denim jeans, Amina Muaddi Barbara snakeskin leather boots, and a Fendi purse with a brown fur tail.
(Image credit: Backgrid)
Kelsey Stiegman
By
published
in News

If you unexpectedly found yourself searching "flared jeans" at roughly 8:19 pm Eastern Time on Feb. 9, please know that you are not alone. In the 48 hours after Kendrick Lamar's 2025 Super Bowl Half-Time show, Google interest for the nostalgic denim style shot up more than 5,000 percent. Millions of fans succumbed to Lamar's influence and, judging by her latest 'fit, Rihanna was one of them.

On March 9—exactly one month after that fateful performance—the pop star is carrying on Lamar's legacy. She stepped out for dinner at her favorite Los Angeles institution, Giorgio Baldi, wearing the Rihanna version of the flare jeans/leather jacket look Lamar sported on stage.

She was outfitted in a brown leather bomber jacket and a pair of nearly identical bell-bottom jeans. Not only were her's similar in wash and cut, Rihanna's $1,200 pair was even made by the same designer. Both stars debuting denim from Celine's latest collection.

Rihanna returned to her favorite restaurant, Giorgio Baldi, for a late-night dinner with close friends, including Jason Lee, for the second consecutive night. She stepped out wearing a brown leather jacket paired with a beautiful fur shawl, blue flared denim jeans, Amina Muaddi Barbara snakeskin leather boots, and a Fendi purse with a brown fur tail.

Rihanna styled Celine's Marco Jeans with a leather bomber jacket for dinner in Los Angeles.

(Image credit: Backgrid)

Marco Jeans in Dark Union Wash Denim
Celine Marco Jeans in Dark Union Wash Denim

Bo Faux Leather Jacket
L'Academie Bo Faux Leather Jacket

As Hollywood's biggest fashion innovator, the makeup mogul was obliged to implement her own unique aesthetic to the Lamar-inspired look. Rihanna added several stylistic calling cards, including: her favorite Amina Muaddi snakeskin boots and several fur details. Though she usually goes for fur coats, this time she chose a plush keychain and shawl.

Rihanna is seen leaving court on February 14, 2025 in Los Angeles, California wearing her favorite snakeskin boots.

Rihanna has been wearing her favorite snakeskin boots non-stop for the last month.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Barbara Snake-Effect Leather Knee Boots
Amina Muaddi Barbara Snake-Effect Leather Knee Boots

Rihanna's handbag, too, is a fixture in her carefully curated wardrobe. Playing off of her jacket's chocolatey colorway, she carried a tubular Fendi bag in a similar shade of brown.

The archival piece has been the Best Supporting Actor in her closet for a week, with Rihanna wearing it only days before at the exact same restaurant. An oldie, but a goodie, her baguette can be found on second-hand retailers for as low as $282.

Fendi Baguette Cage cloth handbag
Fendi Baguette Cage Cloth Handbag

Faux-Fur Bag Charm
Burberry Faux-Fur Bag Charm

With star power like this, flare jeans are almost guaranteed for a second wind. Mark my words.

TOPICS
Kelsey Stiegman
Kelsey Stiegman
Contributor

Kelsey (she/her) is a freelance fashion editor and writer, specializing in e-commerce and fashion news. With more than ten years of experience in digital media, Kelsey has a knack for turning top-performing content into top-selling content. At Marie Claire, she provides witty celeb style commentary, unpacking the style choices of stars like Zoë KravitzDua LipaSelena Gomez, and her fashion superhero, Rihanna. When she’s not tracking the personal style of Hollywood’s elite, Kelsey also covers designer collabs and industry news.

Before taking her talents to Marie Claire, Kelsey was the Senior Fashion Editor at Bustle, where she oversaw the site’s fashion coverage and launched a successful luxury handbag series called Secure The Bag. Prior to Bustle, she came from a six-year stint at Seventeen, during which she managed the team’s fashion and beauty verticals and led e-commerce strategy. In her freelance era, Kelsey contributes to publications like InStyle, CosmopolitanGlamour, and more. She also offers consulting services and content creation, in addition to writing and editing. Follow @klstieg on Instagram for 'fit pics and travel recommendations.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸