Anna Sawai celebrated her first-ever Emmy win by changing into another stunning look for an after-party hosted by the Walt Disney Company. The Shogun star posed with her gleaming award wearing a custom Louis Vuitton red silk faille gown with a tank top and gathered column skirt. She accessorized the waist-accentuating design with black leather platform sandals and diamond drop earrings.

Sawai's big win for her work on Shogun represented more than a personal first. It marked a historic victory for her as the first actress of Asian descent to win in the lead actress in a drama series category at the Emmys. Sawai became a breakout star on the FX period drama for portraying Mariko, an honor-driven noblewoman living in 1600s-era Japan.

"I was crying before my name was announced," the actor said in her emotional Emmys acceptance speech. "I'm a mess today."

She concluded by dedicating her win to her mother and "all the women who expect nothing and continue to be an example for everyone."

Anna Sawai clutching her Emmy award in custom Louis Vuitton. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Earlier in the evening, Sawai made the best-dressed list in a mermaid-style gown in a similar shade of fiery orange-red to walk the 2024 Emmys red carpet. Like a true fashion darling, she worked with stylist Karla Welch—whose other actor clients include Kristen Wiig, Sarah Paulson, Olivia Wilde, and Greta Gerwig—to commission the custom design from Chinese-American designer Vera Wang. The pair accessorized the peplum dress with Cartier jewels. Per E! correspondent Zanna Roberts Rassi, who hosted the network's Live From The Red Carpet pre-show, Welch called Sawai's look the "dress of her dreams."

Anna Sawai in Vera Wang on the 2024 Emmys red carpet. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Anna Sawai's back-to-back dresses aren't the only places where a red-hot palette is gaining steam. Dopamine-inducing bright red originally rose to prominence during the Spring 2022 and Fall 2023 seasons when designers like Ferragamo, Stella McCartney, Carolina Herrera, and Tibi sent it down the runway in the form of dresses, jackets, shoes, sweaters, tights, and scarves. Later, an even riper, black cherry version of the shade reappeared on the Spring 2024 runways at the likes of Gucci, Valentino, and Hermès.

Needless to say, with Sawai and Welch backing the trend twice in a single night, it's full steam ahead on this punchy shade for the foreseeable future.