Anna Sawai Cranks Up the Heat in a Red Louis Vuitton Gown at the Emmys After-Party
The 'Shogun' star celebrated her Outstanding Actress win with a second red-hot dress.
Anna Sawai celebrated her first-ever Emmy win by changing into another stunning look for an after-party hosted by the Walt Disney Company. The Shogun star posed with her gleaming award wearing a custom Louis Vuitton red silk faille gown with a tank top and gathered column skirt. She accessorized the waist-accentuating design with black leather platform sandals and diamond drop earrings.
Sawai's big win for her work on Shogun represented more than a personal first. It marked a historic victory for her as the first actress of Asian descent to win in the lead actress in a drama series category at the Emmys. Sawai became a breakout star on the FX period drama for portraying Mariko, an honor-driven noblewoman living in 1600s-era Japan.
"I was crying before my name was announced," the actor said in her emotional Emmys acceptance speech. "I'm a mess today."
She concluded by dedicating her win to her mother and "all the women who expect nothing and continue to be an example for everyone."
Earlier in the evening, Sawai made the best-dressed list in a mermaid-style gown in a similar shade of fiery orange-red to walk the 2024 Emmys red carpet. Like a true fashion darling, she worked with stylist Karla Welch—whose other actor clients include Kristen Wiig, Sarah Paulson, Olivia Wilde, and Greta Gerwig—to commission the custom design from Chinese-American designer Vera Wang. The pair accessorized the peplum dress with Cartier jewels. Per E! correspondent Zanna Roberts Rassi, who hosted the network's Live From The Red Carpet pre-show, Welch called Sawai's look the "dress of her dreams."
Anna Sawai's back-to-back dresses aren't the only places where a red-hot palette is gaining steam. Dopamine-inducing bright red originally rose to prominence during the Spring 2022 and Fall 2023 seasons when designers like Ferragamo, Stella McCartney, Carolina Herrera, and Tibi sent it down the runway in the form of dresses, jackets, shoes, sweaters, tights, and scarves. Later, an even riper, black cherry version of the shade reappeared on the Spring 2024 runways at the likes of Gucci, Valentino, and Hermès.
Needless to say, with Sawai and Welch backing the trend twice in a single night, it's full steam ahead on this punchy shade for the foreseeable future.
Hanna Lustig is a staff writer at Marie Claire, where she gets to gab every day about the topics she holds most dear: fashion, beauty, and celebrity. Hanna’s editorial journey began with formative internships at Elle and InStyle, where she was lucky enough to work for some of the smartest women in media while she was still in college. Hanna then accepted a digital culture reporting fellowship at Insider, where she helped carve out a new beat dedicated to covering influencers. Those experiences later served her well as a staff writer at Glamour, where she developed a knack for spinning quick turnaround celebrity news and trend reporting into juicy long-form feature stories.
Diane Keaton once hung up on Hanna during an interview, but thankfully that mishap did not derail what has otherwise been a deeply fulfilling career writing for and about women. She holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Media Studies from the University of Tennessee, where she was mainly taught to love and revere Dolly Parton. When she’s not at work, Hanna can likely be found listening to pop music, talking to her dog, and gossiping with her best friends. For more of Hanna’s perfect opinions on pop culture, you can follow her on Instagram and X.
