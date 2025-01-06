Anya-Taylor Joy’s Vintage Dior Gown and 64-Carat Tiffany Opal Necklace Are a Nod to Hollywood’s Golden Era
Classic never goes out of style.
Channeling the timeless sophistication of Old Hollywood appears to be the theme of the 2025 Golden Globes red carpet, and Anya Taylor-Joy is no exception. The Queen's Gambit star, renowned for her elegant regency style, pays homage to vintage Hollywood glamour in a blush pink silky satin cowl-neck gown sourced from the archives of Christian Dior, the fashion house responsible for unveiling the iconic “New Look” in 1947.
Her dress was paired with a Spanish-style fringe shawl and a one-of-a-kind Tiffany Blue Book necklace featuring over 64 carats and crystal opals with a matching bracelet. Model and actress friend Cara Delevigne joined her as her date for the night, dressed in a shimmering mermaid halter gown.
Having previously worked with stylist Ryan Hastings for many of her stand-out outfits, including this nearly naked dress from Dior at last September's Paris Fashion Week circuit, Joy often has a penchant for vintage-inspired glamour that still manages to usher in a fresh, modern look that lands her in the best-dressed category.
Embracing a classic Hollywood aesthetic, the platinum-blonde star swept her hair into a sleek updo and complemented it with a soft, blush-toned glow. She accessorized the dress and baubles with a demure pair of Jimmy Choo “Minny” sandals.
Though the actress may not have secured a 2025 Golden Globe nomination, she’s poised to start on a robust press tour for her upcoming projects—including Sacrifice with co-stars Chris Evans, Salma Hayek, and Brat’s CharliXCX—as well as Lucky and The George. With such a busy schedule ahead, there’s no doubt we’ll be seeing much more of her polished glamour in the coming months.
And with the Globe It-girl nominees, like Selena Gomez, who has a double nomination for Emilia Pérez channeling Jackie Kennedy in a blue silk off-the-shoulder retro Prada dress and Ariana Grande nominated for Wicked donning a unique Givenchy dress from the Spring 1966 collection, we think this might be just the start of an archival designer fashion show on the awards circuit.
Sara Holzman is the Style Director for Marie Claire, where she's worked alongside the publication for eight years in various roles, ensuring the brand's fashion content continues to inform, inspire, and shape the conversation about fashion's ever-evolving landscape. With a degree from the Missouri School of Journalism, Sara is responsible for overseeing a diverse fashion content mix, from emerging and legacy designer profiles to reported features on the influence of social media on style and seasonal and micro trends across the world's fashion epicenters in New York, Milan, and Paris. Before joining Marie Claire, Sara held fashion roles at Conde Nast's Lucky Magazine and Self Magazine and was a style and travel contributor to Equinox's Furthermore website. Over her decade of experience in the fashion industry, Sara has helped guide each brand's style point of view, working alongside veteran photographers and stylists to bring editorial and celebrity photo shoots to fruition from start to finish. Sara currently lives in New York City. When she's not penning about fashion or travel, she’s at the farmer’s market, on a run, working to perfect her roasted chicken recipe, or spending time with her husband, dog, and cat. Follow her along at @sarajonewyork
