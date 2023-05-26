If you long to look like you’ve stepped off a yacht in the Hamptons this summer, I have amazing news for you. Banana Republic—the internet’s favorite brand of the moment and supplier of to-die-for elevated basics—is having a Summer Preview Event sale for Memorial Day Weekend. Call it the return of the quiet luxury look or just the continuation of the Clean Girl trend, but Banana Republic’s popularity is rooted in the fact that shoppers are looking for pieces that can stand the test of time, so why not get those pieces at a discounted price right now?

The 30 percent off sale will run from May 25 through May 29 and will be applied to most products on the site, including the new-in section, so you have a few days to consider your purchases before putting in your credit card information. All you need to do to access the deals is enter the code "BRSUMMER" at checkout.

Summer fashion is synonymous in my mind with linen pants, linen dresses, and any piece of clothing that comes in shades of either white or cream—all things that Banana Republic is doing very well right now. This season's array of breezy separates can be worn to the beach or to the office (true versatility!) with only a subtle change of styling. And when colorful moments do emerge in the newest collection, they come in shades like trendy poppy orange and pale blush pink. The brand also expertly blends masculine silhouettes with feminine touches, like an off-the-shoulder blouse made from a weighty linen fabric, or a cream linen blazer piped with black finishings and with a waist-cinching shape.

Dreaming of a very Banana summer? Keep scrolling to shop a few of the pieces that I couldn't stop thinking about when they were full price and will definitely be buying now that they're on sale.

Palma Straight-Leg Linen Pant (Was $130) $91 at Banana Republic Linen pants can work in the office, and this pair is proof. The straight-leg and high-waisted design feels more elevated when compared to other options on the market, while the soft pink color is a great alternative to your neutral slacks. If pink isn’t your color, these pants also come in shades like olive green, black, and an off-white hue. Style it with the coordinating blazer (which is also on sale right now!) or just with a neutral T-shirt or tank top.

Cruz Linen Maxi Shirtdress (Was $190) $133 at Banana Republic I love a summer dress that is so effortless to style that you can be ready to go in under 10 minutes. This maxi dress from Banana Republic is great if you’re in a rush because it doesn’t have any buttons for you to fuss with when you’re running out the door. Plus, it comes in two colors—this navy blue and a soft oat color—and the heavier fabric won’t lose its shape as you wear it. The 100 percent linen fabrication means it will get softer over time and it’s machine washable!

Lina Linen Cutout Midi Dress (Was $190) $133 at Banana Republic I collect linen dresses, and this white one is next up on my list of pieces to buy for the new season. White dresses are a classic in the summer because they’re so versatile—this one can be worn under a blazer or other jacket to the office and then on its own if you’re running to happy hour or dinner after. It’s also a great option for summer brides who are looking for pieces to wear to the rest of their wedding events.

Bria Linen Off-Shoulder Top (Was $100) $70 at Banana Republic I once bought a dress in this bright orange color as a risk and almost never took it off because it made me look so tan. It’s bright yes, but it’s shockingly wearable. While Banana Republic also sells a midi skirt in the same hue that you can wear with it, it works just as well with a pair of neutral khaki pants or jeans. The billowy off-the-shoulder design also means that you’ll stay cool as you wear it on the hottest summer days.

Sharp-Shoulder Heavy Cotton Tank (Was $55) $39 at Banana Republic Everyone needs an elevated basic like this tank top in their closet. It’s slightly more formal than a basic white tank, making it great for the office. Plus, the boxier shape with the slightly ruched shape is the ideal combination of masculine and feminine energies. You can shop it right now in three colors: This white shade, a navy blue, and a khaki color. Currently on sale for just $39, it’s well worth it to pick up all three options.

Kina Cotton Sailor Sweater (Was $110) $77 at Banana Republic Lightweight summer sweaters are some of my favorite pieces in my wardrobe because I can just throw them on over a tank on those oddly cold days. This V-neck option from the brand is currently on sale for less than $100, comes in three colors, and is available in both petite and standard size ranges. As someone who stands five-foot-two, that is a blessing. It’s made from 100 percent cotton and is machine-washable, making it a dream to pack in your carry-on.

Ramie Dolman Top (Was $80) $36 at Banana Republic This $80 top was already on sale and it's currently discounted even further. Available in two easy-to-wear colors for more than 50 percent off, it also comes in three size ranges—regular, petite, and tall. It’s made from 100 percent ramie, an organic fabric used as an alternative to silk, meaning that it’s a dream to wear all day long. It’s also subtly sheer, so while it may not be great for the office, it’s a great date-night shirt to keep in your rotation.

Banana Republic Triunfo Mini Triangle Bag (Was $350) $280 at Banana Republic This mini wristlet bag from the brand is so on-trend for the season because it comes in silver, the season's most popular metallic hue. If you're considering taking the trend for a spin but don't want to commit to a full-on outfit, incorporating this small accessory is a great idea. Right now it's on sale for just under $300 and it’s big enough to hold just your essentials, so you can feel free to carry it to all of your more formal events this summer.

Carolina Slim Cotton-Linen Blazer (Was $250) $177 at Banana Republic The black piping on this all-white linen blazer makes it look way more luxe than it is at a sale price of just $177. It has a slim fit through the waist and can be worn with a coordinating pair of white linen pants—like the ones on this very list—for a bridal-adjacent look or with a pair of black jeans or trousers for a slightly more casual take. Reviewers also say that it looks just as great with a pair of light-wash jeans.

Cruise Cropped Pant (Was $130) $91 at Banana Republic Petite girls, this pair of linen pants is for you. Cropped to hit just above the ankle, they’ll practically be full-length on you if you stand under five-foot-five as I do. They come in two colors: this white shade which the brand refers to as “Transition Cream White,” and a navy blue shade that is great for your more nautical-inspired looks. The wide-leg silhouette is also perfect for those of us who hate having our clothes touch us in the warmer months.

Cropped Expedition Blazer (Was $140) $98 at Banana Republic Summer and spring jackets are my weakness. They’re the perfect thing to keep on hand when you have a summer chill. This cropped one has a rugged look to it but has a slim-fitting shape, so it works for all occasions. Plus, it comes in both petite and normal lengths, so it will always hit just above your waist rather than way down on the hip. Plus, the cropped sleeve length means that you’ll never have to worry about your rolled-up sleeves falling as you move through the day.