Taylor Swift Changes Into a UFO-Embellished Sequin Mini Dress Mid-2024 VMAs
She's "Down Bad" for a self-reference.
Taylor Swift's second 2024 VMAs outfit was out of this world, literally.
A little after accepting her award for Best Collaboration alongside Post Malone, Swift changed out of a renegade, tartan Dior corset and into an all-over-embellished mini dress. Swift and stylist Joseph Cassell Falconer have pulled their share of party looks before, beaded by Clio Peppiatt to illustrate starry skies, but this custom VMAs mini by Monse hit different. Its intricate detailing created a still-life of a flying saucer's countryside invasion. The UFO sequins were enhanced by an asymmetric skirt gathered at her left hip and cargo utility straps at her shoulders.
Swift's outfit might have changed, but her accessories and beauty beat stayed the same throughout the VMAs broadcast. She left her hair down in a shiny blowout and stood tall in thigh-high Stuart Weitzman boots. Thick, grungy eyeshadow and pale red lipstick completed her second look.
Even for a show known for its eccentricity, there was a lot of paranormal activity happening at the 2024 installment of the VMAs. Sabrina Carpenter's performance involved an alien makeout session, and Katy Perry's Video Vanguard medley also included a snippet of her hit "E.T." Swift's dress was most likely a reference to her own body of stratospheric work.
On The Tortured Poets Department, Swift's song "Down Bad" uses the extended metaphor of an alien abduction to describe a relationship that ends as suddenly as it starts. Swift sings in the song about looking for "planets where they can all understand it" and "close encounters"—very intergalactic of her. The song also figures into the Eras Tour playlist, where Swift sings in front of a giant flying saucer.
Taylor Swift arrived at the 2024 VMAs looking more like she belonged in a Scottish castle than a far-off spaceship. She was dressed in a look from Dior's Resort 2025 collection, featuring a tartan zip-up corset and matching open-front cape skirt. Underneath, she wore hot pants and Stuart Weitzman boots. Swift accessorized with a tartan choker and leather gloves that laced up to her elbows.
Taylor Swift's 2024 VMAs have been eventful beyond her outfits. She took home the Song of the Summer award before she even stepped on the carpet. By the evening's end, she'd taken home yet another Video of the Year trophy. Two memorable looks were just the bow on top of a busy night.
Editor's note: This post has been updated to reflect the correct credits on Taylor Swift's dress.
