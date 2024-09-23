Bella Hadid Swaps the Yeehaw Agenda for Effortless French Girl Staples: a Trench Coat, Biker Boots, and a Moody Red Manicure
The model's going full steam ahead on fall outwear.
Bella Hadid traded in her buckle bunny chaps and cowboy boots for an off-duty model ensemble that incorporates everyone's favorite fall trends. Just ahead of Paris Fashion Week, the model stepped out in the City of Lights on Sept. 22 clad in a French girl closet staple: a brown trench coat.
Instead of wrapping the ankle-grazing coat tightly around her waist for a stop by Valentino's Paris showroom, Hadid left the duster hanging open to reveal her tight black T-shirt and matching black leggings beneath. It's a high-low look I'd venture to say every woman has worn at one point or another. The leggings keep you warm and comfortable on a chilly fall morning, while the trench lends a veneer of timeless polish to the otherwise laidback look.
At first, I assumed Hadid was wearing a double-breasted Burberry trench. When I realized the lining didn't appear to feature the brand's distinctive check pattern, though, I went back to the drawing board. What ultimately tipped me off to the jacket's origins was the realization that a new Yves Saint Laurent store is currently under construction in Paris, France—right next to the Valentino showroom she was reportedly visiting earlier in the day. Now, I'm fully convinced the covetable trench in question is this oversized cotton serge trench from Saint Laurent. And, she toughened up the classic aviator with a pair of black block heel biker boots from Miu Miu.
Clutched in Hadid's hands was a slouchy leather tote bag that I've only seen one other celebrity, Blink Twice director Zoe Kravitz, carry this summer: the soon-to-be released Saint Laurent Y-bag. Set to launch worldwide on November 15, the subtly branded Spring 2025 design is seemingly inspired by the French fashion house's archives from the mid-to-late 2000s. The forthcoming release marks yet another instance of an industry-wide trend recently observed by Wall Street Journal reporter Faran Krentcil, wherein designers like Balenciaga, Chloé, and Valentino are duping and reissuing nostalgic styles from their archives.
The model accented her black leather tote with a moody red manicure, the fall-ready nail trend that seems to be picking up where the mob wife aesthetic left off. She also matched her bag to a pair of black Saint Laurent sunglasses.
If you're too impatient to wait for the Y-bag's drop next month, this look-alike from Mansur Gavriel should hold you over quite nicely in the meantime.
Saint Laurent
Of course, Hadid never does the preppy look without adding a little edge. The next day, Sept. 23, for a stop by Saint Laurent's showroom, she took a similar approach to styling fall outwear. This time, she layered a black leather jacket with a beige mini dress—plus semi-sheer tights and classic black boots.
Respectfully, it's Hadid's first coat that feels like the most timeless of the two. If you're hesitant to invest in Hadid's $4,650 Saint Laurent version, equally stunning options are available at every price point from the likes of Barbour, Burberry, Cos, and Hommegirls. I'm sure even Hadid's stylist, Molly Dickson, would approve.
Shop French Girl Trench Coats Inspired by Bella Hadid
