Bella Hadid leaves a photoshoot wearing the capri pants trend with a black Coach bag and white top
(Image credit: Getty Images)
First, in May, Bella Hadid confirmed the capri pants trend was very much back. Two months later, she used a July 14 walk home from a photoshoot to demonstrate exactly how to elevate the throwback pants.

Bella Hadid took a break from her horse girl outfits to steer her capri pants in a sleek, minimalist direction. With an assist from stylist Molly Dickson, Hadid contrasted the slim-fitting silhouette of her black capris with a dreamy white top by Guizio. The piece featured a romantic off-the-shoulder neckline, puffy sleeves, and a keyhole cutout—all in cloud-like contrast to her classic capris.

Bella Hadid in New York City wearing the capri pants trend with a cropped white top and black sandals

Bella Hadid was photographed on Sunday, July 14, wearing black capri pants with a Guizio top.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Annabella Top
Guizio Annabella Top

Jetset Capri
Frame Jetset Capri

With a few choice accessories, Hadid took her high-contrast top and capri pants in an early-2000s direction. She carried an extra-large Coach hobo bag over her shoulder and slid into a pair of Sandy Liang mules, each topped with a teeny-tiny bow. Oval sunglasses (at night!) completed the look.

Bella Hadid wearing a cropped guizio top and sandals with the capri pants trend while leaving a photoshoot in New York City

Hadid paired her high-contrast top and pants with a slinky sandals, black sunglasses, and an oversize coach bag.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

a black coach hobo bag in front of a plain backdrop
Coach Brooklyn Shoulder Bag 39

Thong Mule 90 in Black Spazzolato
Sandy Liang Thong Mule 90

Groupie sunglasses in front of a plain backdrop
Bonnie Clyde Groupie Sunglasses

While Hadid's street style has a habit of leaning on unexpected vintage and long-lost sneaker trends, her return to capris has a fashion week precedent. Runways from Coperni to Tory Burch to Ferragamo filled their Spring/Summer 2024 collections with the knee-length bottoms, kickstarting a capri pants trend revival embraced by celebrities from Kendall Jenner to Elsa Hosk. Hadid was clearly paying attention: One of her first outfits styled by Molly Dickson, while doing press for her Orêbella fragrances in May, was Ferragamo's catwalk version—complete with the sporty matching bomber jacket and slide sandals from the runway.

Bella Hadid walks in Manhattan wearing the capri pants trend and a matching black jacket

In May, Bella Hadid gave the capri pants trend her seal of approval with a Ferragamo outfit pulled directly from the runway.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Cropped Zipped Bomber Jacket
Ferragamo Cropped Zipped Bomber Jacket

High-Waisted Skinny-Fit Leggings
Ferragamo High-Waisted Skinny-Fit Leggings

Curved 85mm Leather Mules
Ferragamo Curved 85mm Leather Mules

Bella Hadid returned to New York City last week for back-to-back campaign promotions and photoshoots, with a street style marathon to match. Her fashion takeover hasn't all been in service of the capri pants trend. Hours after matching her black cropped leggings to her Guizio top, Hadid stepped out again in head-to-toe Saint Laurent, including a matching utility jacket and pants, leather boots, and a brown satchel.

Bella Hadid walks in lower Manhattan wearing a matching utility set with a white t shirt and a belt

Later in the day, Bella Hadid changed into full-length trousers with a matching jacket by Saint Laurent.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

a linen work jacket in front of a plain backdrop

Arcata Tencel-Linen Easy Pant
Banana Republic Arcata Tencel-Linen Easy Pant

Dagget Boot
Jeffrey Campbell Dagget Boot

Bella Hadid's recent outfits have also run the gamut from vintage Gucci pants worn by Gisele Bündchen to an Adidas soccer jersey and jean shorts. The model's wardrobe clearly has range—including in her takes on the capri pants trend.

Shop Capri Pants and White Tops Inspired by Bella Hadid

a model wears a white slouchy top inspired by Bella Hadid in front of a plain backdrop
We the Free Fuji Off the Shoulder Thermal Top

Sarafina Capri Pants
EDIKTED Sarafina Capri Pants

Poplin Off-The-Shoulder Cropped Top
Cuyana Poplin Off-The-Shoulder Cropped Top

Mary Capri Pants
Zemeta Mary Capri Pants

Halie LeSavage
Senior News Editor (Fashion & Beauty)

Halie LeSavage is the senior fashion and beauty news editor at Marie Claire, where she assigns, edits, and writes stories for both sections. Halie is an expert on runway trends, celebrity style, emerging fashion and beauty brands, and shopping (naturally). In over seven years as a professional journalist, Halie’s reporting has ranged from fashion week coverage spanning the Copenhagen, New York, Milan, and Paris markets, to profiles on industry insiders including stylist Alison Bornstein and J.Crew womenswear creative director Olympia Gayot, to breaking news stories on noteworthy brand collaborations and beauty launches. (She can personally confirm that Bella Hadid’s Ôrebella perfume is worth the hype.) She has also written dozens of research-backed shopping guides to finding the best tote bags, ballet flats, and more. Most of all, Halie loves to explore what trends—like the rise of doll-like Mary Janes or TikTok’s 75 Hard Style Challenge—can say about culture writ large. (She justifies almost any purchase by saying it’s “for work.”) Halie has previously held writer and editor roles at Glamour, Morning Brew, and Harper’s Bazaar. Halie has been cited as a fashion and beauty expert in The Cut, CNN Underscored, and Reuters, among other outlets, and appears in newsletters like Selleb and Self-Checkout to provide shopping recommendations. In 2022, she was awarded the Hearst Spotlight Award for excellence and innovation in fashion journalism. She holds a Bachelor’s Degree in English from Harvard College. Outside of work, Halie is passionate about books, baking, and her miniature Bernedoodle, Dolly. For a behind-the-scenes look at her reporting, you can follow Halie on Instagram and TikTok.

