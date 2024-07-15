First, in May, Bella Hadid confirmed the capri pants trend was very much back. Two months later, she used a July 14 walk home from a photoshoot to demonstrate exactly how to elevate the throwback pants.

Bella Hadid took a break from her horse girl outfits to steer her capri pants in a sleek, minimalist direction. With an assist from stylist Molly Dickson, Hadid contrasted the slim-fitting silhouette of her black capris with a dreamy white top by Guizio. The piece featured a romantic off-the-shoulder neckline, puffy sleeves, and a keyhole cutout—all in cloud-like contrast to her classic capris.

Bella Hadid was photographed on Sunday, July 14, wearing black capri pants with a Guizio top. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Guizio Annabella Top Visit Site

With a few choice accessories, Hadid took her high-contrast top and capri pants in an early-2000s direction. She carried an extra-large Coach hobo bag over her shoulder and slid into a pair of Sandy Liang mules, each topped with a teeny-tiny bow. Oval sunglasses (at night!) completed the look.

Hadid paired her high-contrast top and pants with a slinky sandals, black sunglasses, and an oversize coach bag. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Coach Brooklyn Shoulder Bag 39 $495 at Coach

While Hadid's street style has a habit of leaning on unexpected vintage and long-lost sneaker trends, her return to capris has a fashion week precedent. Runways from Coperni to Tory Burch to Ferragamo filled their Spring/Summer 2024 collections with the knee-length bottoms, kickstarting a capri pants trend revival embraced by celebrities from Kendall Jenner to Elsa Hosk. Hadid was clearly paying attention: One of her first outfits styled by Molly Dickson, while doing press for her Orêbella fragrances in May, was Ferragamo's catwalk version—complete with the sporty matching bomber jacket and slide sandals from the runway.

In May, Bella Hadid gave the capri pants trend her seal of approval with a Ferragamo outfit pulled directly from the runway. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Ferragamo Cropped Zipped Bomber Jacket $2,600 at Farfetch

Ferragamo Curved 85mm Leather Mules $654 at Ferragamo

Bella Hadid returned to New York City last week for back-to-back campaign promotions and photoshoots, with a street style marathon to match. Her fashion takeover hasn't all been in service of the capri pants trend. Hours after matching her black cropped leggings to her Guizio top, Hadid stepped out again in head-to-toe Saint Laurent, including a matching utility jacket and pants, leather boots, and a brown satchel.

Later in the day, Bella Hadid changed into full-length trousers with a matching jacket by Saint Laurent. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Bella Hadid's recent outfits have also run the gamut from vintage Gucci pants worn by Gisele Bündchen to an Adidas soccer jersey and jean shorts. The model's wardrobe clearly has range—including in her takes on the capri pants trend.

