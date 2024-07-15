Bella Hadid Elevates the Capri Pants Trend With a Dreamy White Top and Coach Bag
It's her second time committing to the resurgent pant style this summer.
First, in May, Bella Hadid confirmed the capri pants trend was very much back. Two months later, she used a July 14 walk home from a photoshoot to demonstrate exactly how to elevate the throwback pants.
Bella Hadid took a break from her horse girl outfits to steer her capri pants in a sleek, minimalist direction. With an assist from stylist Molly Dickson, Hadid contrasted the slim-fitting silhouette of her black capris with a dreamy white top by Guizio. The piece featured a romantic off-the-shoulder neckline, puffy sleeves, and a keyhole cutout—all in cloud-like contrast to her classic capris.
With a few choice accessories, Hadid took her high-contrast top and capri pants in an early-2000s direction. She carried an extra-large Coach hobo bag over her shoulder and slid into a pair of Sandy Liang mules, each topped with a teeny-tiny bow. Oval sunglasses (at night!) completed the look.
While Hadid's street style has a habit of leaning on unexpected vintage and long-lost sneaker trends, her return to capris has a fashion week precedent. Runways from Coperni to Tory Burch to Ferragamo filled their Spring/Summer 2024 collections with the knee-length bottoms, kickstarting a capri pants trend revival embraced by celebrities from Kendall Jenner to Elsa Hosk. Hadid was clearly paying attention: One of her first outfits styled by Molly Dickson, while doing press for her Orêbella fragrances in May, was Ferragamo's catwalk version—complete with the sporty matching bomber jacket and slide sandals from the runway.
Bella Hadid returned to New York City last week for back-to-back campaign promotions and photoshoots, with a street style marathon to match. Her fashion takeover hasn't all been in service of the capri pants trend. Hours after matching her black cropped leggings to her Guizio top, Hadid stepped out again in head-to-toe Saint Laurent, including a matching utility jacket and pants, leather boots, and a brown satchel.
Bella Hadid's recent outfits have also run the gamut from vintage Gucci pants worn by Gisele Bündchen to an Adidas soccer jersey and jean shorts. The model's wardrobe clearly has range—including in her takes on the capri pants trend.
Shop Capri Pants and White Tops Inspired by Bella Hadid
Halie LeSavage is the senior fashion and beauty news editor at Marie Claire, where she assigns, edits, and writes stories for both sections. Halie is an expert on runway trends, celebrity style, emerging fashion and beauty brands, and shopping (naturally). In over seven years as a professional journalist, Halie’s reporting has ranged from fashion week coverage spanning the Copenhagen, New York, Milan, and Paris markets, to profiles on industry insiders including stylist Alison Bornstein and J.Crew womenswear creative director Olympia Gayot, to breaking news stories on noteworthy brand collaborations and beauty launches. (She can personally confirm that Bella Hadid’s Ôrebella perfume is worth the hype.) She has also written dozens of research-backed shopping guides to finding the best tote bags, ballet flats, and more. Most of all, Halie loves to explore what trends—like the rise of doll-like Mary Janes or TikTok’s 75 Hard Style Challenge—can say about culture writ large. (She justifies almost any purchase by saying it’s “for work.”) Halie has previously held writer and editor roles at Glamour, Morning Brew, and Harper’s Bazaar. Halie has been cited as a fashion and beauty expert in The Cut, CNN Underscored, and Reuters, among other outlets, and appears in newsletters like Selleb and Self-Checkout to provide shopping recommendations. In 2022, she was awarded the Hearst Spotlight Award for excellence and innovation in fashion journalism. She holds a Bachelor’s Degree in English from Harvard College. Outside of work, Halie is passionate about books, baking, and her miniature Bernedoodle, Dolly. For a behind-the-scenes look at her reporting, you can follow Halie on Instagram and TikTok.
