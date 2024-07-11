Bella Hadid Proves Tucking an Adidas Soccer Jersey Into Jean Shorts Looks Surprisingly Chic

Her take on "big shirt summer" is extra sporty and easy to replicate.

Bella Hadid wears jean shorts pulled over a soccer jersey with sneakers
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Celebrities are in the throes of a big shirt summer, where everyone from Katie Holmes to Selena Gomez to Jennifer Lawrence is layering up in the roomiest tops they can find. While most are going the understated route with classic button-ups and neutral bottoms, a suddenly sporty Bella Hadid veered toward an Adidas soccer jersey and jean shorts—with an unusual styling trick thrown in for good measure.

After a few days of getting back on the horse girl trend and lounging in her favorite affordable bikini brand, the Orêbella founder returned to New York City on Thursday, July 11, for some classic promo work. Specifically, Hadid was unveiling her new Adidas Originals campaign in Times Square, with a outfit fit for the World Cup styled by Molly Dickson to match.

Bella Hadid walks through times square wearing an adidas soccer jersey jean shorts and adidas sneakers

Bella Hadid visited New York City's Times Square to show off her inventive take on summer's big shirt trend, featuring an Adidas soccer jersey and mini jean shorts.

Bella Hadid hops on a bus filled with flowers wearing an Adidas soccer jersey tucked into tiny shorts and paired with sneakers

She also hopped on a promotional bus for her Adidas campaign.

Adidas Pique Long Sleeve T-Shirt
Adidas Pique Long Sleeve T-Shirt

Levi's Women's High Rise Shorts, Chelsea When-Dark Indigo, 28
Levi's Women's High Rise Shorts

Adidas Originals SL 72
Adidas Originals SL 72

Hadid pulled on a vintage red and white Adidas jersey and tiny cut-off shorts. (The proportions are the opposite of her sister Gigi, who choose a tiny crop top and jorts with her own Adidas just days ago.) Instead of letting her shirt hang over the top of her denim, Hadid instead tucked her jersey into her shorts, letting a snippet of the fabric hang out over her legs, and cinched it all together with a black leather belt.

This is a woman who can go from a summery eyelet lace trend one day to a the most naked dress on the Cannes red carpet the next. Bella Hadid is a fashion chameleon, and a bit of a risk-taker. And yet, it's still a little surprising to see just how Hadid manages to make a tucked-in jersey look...chic. It helps that the model accessorized with a slate of cool-girl accessories: dark, sharp sunglasses, huge gold hoop earrings by Monica Vinader, and Adidas SL 72 sneakers. (The successor to the Samba, perhaps?)

Bella Hadid gets on a bus wearing denim shorts with a soccer jersey tucked in and Adidas sneakers

Hadid's unconventionally styled jersey matched perfectly with her Adidas sneakers.

a pair of gold hoop earrings in front of a plain backdrop
Monica Vinader Large Essential Tube Hoop Earrings

Rib Crew Socks
Nordstrom Rib Crew Socks

Fluo Rectangular Sunglasses
Gucci Fluo Rectangular Sunglasses

Hadid's quick trip to the city coincided with the unveiling of a billboard in Times Square, where she models a classic Adidas T-shirt. She posed beneath her campaign on Instagram stories, holding a flower in one hand (and showing off her unconventional jersey styling from a new angle). The model also shared a few snaps meeting fans and handing out flowers.

Bella Hadid in Times Square wearing cut off denim shorts and a soccer jersey from Adidas

Hadid made a case for pulling a jersey down underneath jean shorts—and for spending extended time in Times Square.

The last time Bella Hadid graced New York City with her presence, she was hitting the pavement to promote her Orêbella fragrances while showing off the start of her styling relationship with Molly Dickson. One day she stepped out in sky-high Gucci platform loafers direct from the runway; the next, she revived the capri pants trend in head-to-toe Ferragamo. If Hadid has plans to stick around New York before heading back to her Texas ranch, there's a high chance another fashion marathon will ensue. For now, her unexpectedly sporty outfit deserves a double-take.

Shop Bella Hadid's Sporty Chic Outfit

Adidas '70s Long Sleeve Jersey
Adidas '70s Long Sleeve Jersey

Now or Never Denim Shorts
Free People Now or Never Denim Shorts

Gazelle Indoor Shoes
Adidas Gazelle Indoor Shoes

Topics
Bella Hadid
Halie LeSavage
Halie LeSavage
Senior News Editor (Fashion & Beauty)

