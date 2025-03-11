Bella Hadid Styles Her $880 Designer Tank Top With Lindsay Lohan's Famous Bottle Cap Necklace

Confessions of a Paris Fashion Week drama queen.

Bella Hadid wears the Confessions of a Teenage Drama Queen bottle cap necklace at Paris Fashion Week
(Image credit: Backgrid)
There are a few fashion movies and TV shows that shaped my generation of editors. The Devil Wears Prada, of course, gave us a career to aspire to; Lizzie McGuire instilled the fear of outfit-repeating; and Legally Blonde taught us about the power of archival fashion. Then there's the Lindsay Lohan classic that taught viewers the art of faking it until you make it: Confessions of a Teenage Drama Queen.

Even the most respected fashion players still aspire toward protagonist Lola Steppe's determination and famously flamboyant aesthetic. Sabrina Carpenter, for example, recreated one of the Disney movie's most famous looks for Halloween and Bella Hadid channeled Lohan's look just last night, at Paris Fashion Week.

On March 10, the model attended an A-list evening at the Château Voltaire in Paris—the likes of which Lola could only dream of. In her honor, Hadid wore an early-aughts ensemble accented with the character's most iconic accessory: a bottle cap necklace.

Bella Hadid wears the Confessions of a Teenage Drama Queen bottle cap necklace at Paris Fashion Week

Bella Hadid accessorized her all-black look with a Dr. Pepper bottle cap necklace at Paris Fashion Week.

(Image credit: Backgrid)

For a supermodel's night out with her sister Gigi, Bella wore black from head to toe. She styled a handkerchief skirt and an authentically '00s lace-trimmed cami from Saint Laurent, with an oversize leather jacket and a pair of vintage cap-toe pumps.

Women's Laced Tank Top in Ribbed Silk Jersey in Black
Saint Laurent Women's Laced Tank Top in Ribbed Silk Jersey in Black

Hadid accessorized with her favorite croc skin Saint Laurent bag and a near-exact recreation of Lohan's signature Coca-Cola necklace. Complete with silver chains and retro soda caps, the only difference was in its label—instead of Fendi or Gucci, Hadid chose Dr. Pepper.

lindsay lohan in confessions of a teenage drama queen

The statement necklace is a recreation of Lindsay Lohan's signature piece from the 2004 film, Confessions of a Teenage Drama Queen.

(Image credit: Disney Channel)

Hadid is one of fashion's most esteemed vintage collectors, with rare pieces from every category. This historic find, however, is easily her most referential to date.

Kelsey Stiegman
Kelsey Stiegman
Contributor

Kelsey (she/her) is a freelance fashion editor and writer, specializing in e-commerce and fashion news. With more than ten years of experience in digital media, Kelsey has a knack for turning top-performing content into top-selling content. At Marie Claire, she provides witty celeb style commentary, unpacking the style choices of stars like Zoë KravitzDua LipaSelena Gomez, and her fashion superhero, Rihanna. When she’s not tracking the personal style of Hollywood’s elite, Kelsey also covers designer collabs and industry news.

Before taking her talents to Marie Claire, Kelsey was the Senior Fashion Editor at Bustle, where she oversaw the site’s fashion coverage and launched a successful luxury handbag series called Secure The Bag. Prior to Bustle, she came from a six-year stint at Seventeen, during which she managed the team’s fashion and beauty verticals and led e-commerce strategy. In her freelance era, Kelsey contributes to publications like InStyle, CosmopolitanGlamour, and more. She also offers consulting services and content creation, in addition to writing and editing. Follow @klstieg on Instagram for 'fit pics and travel recommendations.

