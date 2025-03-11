There are a few fashion movies and TV shows that shaped my generation of editors. The Devil Wears Prada, of course, gave us a career to aspire to; Lizzie McGuire instilled the fear of outfit-repeating; and Legally Blonde taught us about the power of archival fashion. Then there's the Lindsay Lohan classic that taught viewers the art of faking it until you make it: Confessions of a Teenage Drama Queen.

Even the most respected fashion players still aspire toward protagonist Lola Steppe's determination and famously flamboyant aesthetic. Sabrina Carpenter, for example, recreated one of the Disney movie's most famous looks for Halloween and Bella Hadid channeled Lohan's look just last night, at Paris Fashion Week.

On March 10, the model attended an A-list evening at the Château Voltaire in Paris—the likes of which Lola could only dream of. In her honor, Hadid wore an early-aughts ensemble accented with the character's most iconic accessory: a bottle cap necklace.

Bella Hadid accessorized her all-black look with a Dr. Pepper bottle cap necklace at Paris Fashion Week. (Image credit: Backgrid)

For a supermodel's night out with her sister Gigi, Bella wore black from head to toe. She styled a handkerchief skirt and an authentically '00s lace-trimmed cami from Saint Laurent, with an oversize leather jacket and a pair of vintage cap-toe pumps.

Hadid accessorized with her favorite croc skin Saint Laurent bag and a near-exact recreation of Lohan's signature Coca-Cola necklace. Complete with silver chains and retro soda caps, the only difference was in its label—instead of Fendi or Gucci, Hadid chose Dr. Pepper.

The statement necklace is a recreation of Lindsay Lohan's signature piece from the 2004 film, Confessions of a Teenage Drama Queen. (Image credit: Disney Channel)

Hadid is one of fashion's most esteemed vintage collectors, with rare pieces from every category. This historic find, however, is easily her most referential to date.

