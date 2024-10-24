Bella Hadid could sell me just about anything: Coach bags, flare jeans, oil-based perfume, non-alcoholic tonics, Adidas sneakers, horses. In all seriousness, I'd buy a lawn mower from this woman if I saw her pushing one around her mother's Fort Worth ranch home. She has a hold on my wallet that simply will not break and frankly, I should be grateful that most of her partnerships are with mid-range brands I can afford.

Suffice it to say, I'm already coveting Bella Hadid's latest street style look, which features a shoe from Proenza Schouler's new Sorel collaboration: the Caribou Mule. With a waterproof leather outer and white contrast stitching, the chunky black clog is a low-profile version of the Sorel's classic Caribou Boot. After Pilates class in West Hollywood on Oct. 24, Hadid stopped to fill her Range Rover's gas tank in a white tank top, a tiny pair of white floral biker shorts, and a brown suede bomber jacket. The oversize outerwear was a fitting choice given that Hadid is more or less responsible for setting off the suede trend with her Coach Brooklyn bag. But make no mistake, those rubber-soled clodhoppers are the star of this show.

Bella Hadid sports Proenza Schouler x Sorel's black Caribou Mule. (Image credit: Backgrid)

Sorel X Proenza Schouler Waterproof Clog $350 at Nordstrom

Proenza Schouler debuted the collaboration last month during New York Fashion Week's Spring 2025 season. Many of the looks from their RTW Spring collection were accessorized either with the Caribou Mule or the ankle-length Caribou Chelsea Boot. Both designs come in three limited-edition colors: black, white, and yellow.

A model wears the Proenza Schouler x Sorel Caribou Mule with a cobalt blue trench coat. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The mules were styled in a number of ways for the show, but my favorite looks paired the all-season, slip-on shoe with deep sea-blue and cobalt blue trench coats, flared black-and-white striped skirts, white tunics, and statement beaded chokers. Something about the contrast between the weighty, gorpcore-coded clog and the fluid construction of the billowing trench and skirt just makes sense to a city slicker like me.

Proenza Schouler debuts the Caribou Mule from their Sorel collaboration during New York Fashion Week's Spring 2025 season. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Will I cop Bella Hadid's mules after all? Stay tuned. But I have a feeling they'd really elevate my daily dog walks and coffee runs—just like they elevated her morning-after look following Hailey Bieber's late-night Rhode launch party.

