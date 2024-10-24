Bella Hadid Fuels Up in Proenza x Sorel's Chunky Clogs After Pilates Class
The model took her insider-favorite shoes for a spin in her Range Rover.
Bella Hadid could sell me just about anything: Coach bags, flare jeans, oil-based perfume, non-alcoholic tonics, Adidas sneakers, horses. In all seriousness, I'd buy a lawn mower from this woman if I saw her pushing one around her mother's Fort Worth ranch home. She has a hold on my wallet that simply will not break and frankly, I should be grateful that most of her partnerships are with mid-range brands I can afford.
Suffice it to say, I'm already coveting Bella Hadid's latest street style look, which features a shoe from Proenza Schouler's new Sorel collaboration: the Caribou Mule. With a waterproof leather outer and white contrast stitching, the chunky black clog is a low-profile version of the Sorel's classic Caribou Boot. After Pilates class in West Hollywood on Oct. 24, Hadid stopped to fill her Range Rover's gas tank in a white tank top, a tiny pair of white floral biker shorts, and a brown suede bomber jacket. The oversize outerwear was a fitting choice given that Hadid is more or less responsible for setting off the suede trend with her Coach Brooklyn bag. But make no mistake, those rubber-soled clodhoppers are the star of this show.
Proenza Schouler debuted the collaboration last month during New York Fashion Week's Spring 2025 season. Many of the looks from their RTW Spring collection were accessorized either with the Caribou Mule or the ankle-length Caribou Chelsea Boot. Both designs come in three limited-edition colors: black, white, and yellow.
The mules were styled in a number of ways for the show, but my favorite looks paired the all-season, slip-on shoe with deep sea-blue and cobalt blue trench coats, flared black-and-white striped skirts, white tunics, and statement beaded chokers. Something about the contrast between the weighty, gorpcore-coded clog and the fluid construction of the billowing trench and skirt just makes sense to a city slicker like me.
Will I cop Bella Hadid's mules after all? Stay tuned. But I have a feeling they'd really elevate my daily dog walks and coffee runs—just like they elevated her morning-after look following Hailey Bieber's late-night Rhode launch party.
Hanna Lustig is a staff writer at Marie Claire, where she gets to gab every day about the topics she holds most dear: fashion, beauty, and celebrity. Hanna’s editorial journey began with formative internships at Elle and InStyle, where she was lucky enough to work for some of the smartest women in media while she was still in college. Hanna then accepted a digital culture reporting fellowship at Insider, where she helped carve out a new beat dedicated to covering influencers. Those experiences later served her well as a staff writer at Glamour, where she developed a knack for spinning quick turnaround celebrity news and trend reporting into juicy long-form feature stories.
Diane Keaton once hung up on Hanna during an interview, but thankfully that mishap did not derail what has otherwise been a deeply fulfilling career writing for and about women. She holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Media Studies from the University of Tennessee, where she was mainly taught to love and revere Dolly Parton. When she’s not at work, Hanna can likely be found listening to pop music, talking to her dog, and gossiping with her best friends. For more of Hanna’s perfect opinions on pop culture, you can follow her on Instagram and X.
