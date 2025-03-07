Jennifer Lawrence Secures the Belt Bag Trend With My Favorite Minimalist Brand

Liffner's designs are also beloved in the celebrity set.

Jennifer Lawrence carries a Liffner bag with her Yeti mug and Dior coat in New York City
(Image credit: Courtesy Liffner)
I felt spring's belt buckle trend was destined for Jennifer Lawrence's street style the moment I took note of cinched bags and coats rising on the runways. Belted pieces are understated but undeniably cool, much like the roster of duffle coats and winterproof boots in her transitional wardrobe right now. I'm even more delighted to report that Lawrence finally test-drove the trend with a minimalist accessories brand that fashion editors adore.

Before you ask: No, the belt bag didn't come from Lawrence's favorite It-accessory and shoe label, The Row. While the brand did show up in her March 4 errand outfit in the form of a cuddly cashmere sweater layered under a Dior coat, it wasn't responsible for the belted suede bag juxtaposing her silky La Ligne trousers and trendy Loewe sneakers.

Jennifer Lawrence walks in Manhattan wearing a Dior coat with La Ligne pants Loewe sneakers and her Liffner bag

Jennifer Lawrence strolled through Manhattan on March 4 in some of her favorite casual staples, plus the belt bag trend.

(Image credit: Courtesy Liffner)

Instead, Lawrence paired her down-to-earth maternity essentials with a suede bag by Liffner. The $795 style, crafted from suede and secured with a tonal leather belt, blended right in with the rest of her rich-mom-on-the-go essentials. This easy functionality is what sets the style apart, according to the brand's website. "Perfectly sized to fit a 13” laptop, among other essentials, it’s the ideal pick for workdays in the city," Liffner's site states. (When you're Jennifer Lawrence, influencing spring fashion trends with your street style is work.)

Jennifer Lawrence walks in Manhattan wearing a Dior coat with a Liffner bag

Lawrence's take on the belt bag trend comes from Liffner, a minimalist label selling bags, scarves, and jewelry.

(Image credit: Courtesy Liffner)

The No Hard Feelings star more often carries Dior bags and Prada totes, but Liffner's minimalist style is a refreshing change of pace. As a fashion editor, I've followed Liffner for the past eight years: first after seeing its signature Tulip tote all over New York Fashion Week street style, then as celebrities from Katie Holmes to Taylor Swift carried its range of understated leather bags.

Jennifer Lawrence's new bag encapsulates all that's made the brand endure for the past decade-plus. Liffner was founded in 2012 by designer Paulina Liffner von Sydow, and has kept a deliberately restrained perspective on accessorizing since then. Bag shapes lean sculptural but never overdone; ditto to the sleek gold hardware and range of jewelry to match. The belt trend detail on Lawrence's bucket tote is the most embellished this label's styles will get. By sitting out exaggerated runway trends, they're some of the most versatile bags around. (But if you want to snap an emotional support charm onto the side of its sleek tote bags, you can.)

Taylor Swift wears a GANT jacket and a Liffner bag to a Chiefs game

Taylor Swift wore a Liffner crossbody bag with her vintage Gant jacket to a Kansas City Chiefs game in January 2024.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

With Jennifer Lawrence's low-key walk, the belt bag trend officially cinched its hold on shoppers this spring. The runway trend started by designers including Prada, Kate Hundley, and one chic Tibi x L.L. Bean collaboration started percolating in street style this week with help from Katie Holmes and Lady Gaga. The former carried a chocolatey Toteme belt bag on errands in Manhattan; the latter paired a top-handle belted style to her Tory Burch handbag jacket en route to SNL rehearsals.

But it takes three to secure a bag as more than just a vessel; over Lawrence's shoulder, it becomes a moment.

Shop Liffner Bags Inspired by Jennifer Lawrence

