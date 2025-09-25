There’s nothing more I love in this world than when a beauty-fashion collab just makes sense. When Rôz and The Great dropped a sweatshirt hair towel? Pure Genius. The RMS and Dôen velvet pouchette and skincare set? I added the bohemian edit to my cart immediately. But I’m excited to announce that as of today, September 25, there’s a new duo on the scene: Merit and Brandon Maxwell.

The cult-favorite beauty brand and fashion designer have been exclusively working together during New York Fashion Week for the past few years, so it felt natural to launch a little something special coming off the heels of the designer’s 10th anniversary. Enter: the third reimaging of Merit’s Signature Bag (they’ve previously collaborated with Proenza Schouler and Tove on makeup cases that double as elevated accessories)—and the first new lip blush shade, a perfect berry hue dubbed Maxwell, since the brand’s cosmetic launch in 2021.

"The Signature Bag has been part of the MERIT brand from the very beginning—we wanted to create something that was elevated but also functional, acting as an on-the-go bag and protecting orders in transit,” Chief Marketing Officer Aila Morin exclusively tells Marie Claire. “Brandon’s timeless, effortless design aesthetic makes him an ideal collaborator.” And if I do say so myself, the black bucket wristlet is the ultimate fall evening bag.

You’ll be able to get your hands on the very limited-edition lip blush shade and Signature Bag starting October 2, as a gift with purchase on orders of $125 on merit.com . I’ve been lucky enough to get a sneak peek at the set, so if you need any more incentive to set your alarm for this seasonal collab, read ahead.

What’s New

Signature Bag: In case you missed it: Merit has a thing for very chic makeup bags. Their original design, a velvet, mustard-colored knot bag, is the antithesis of the Caboodles I grew up with. It’s sleek, chic, and looks more like a fashion accessory than makeup storage. Over the past few years, the brand has dropped limited-edition takes on the makeup bag, with the latest being my personal favorite. Inspired by Brandon Maxwell’s Fall/Winter ‘25 collection, this black, vegan leather bucket bag is designed to be worn on the wrist. What makes it look way more expensive than it actually is, though: the metal knot that’s inspired by Brandon’s signature hardware.

Signature Lip Blush in Maxwell: I’ve said it time and again: Merit’s Signature Lip is one of the best everyday lipsticks out there. I usually gravitate towards the shade Millennial, a classic pink with a satin finish. But this limited-edition hue has more of a cool, rich berry tone and matte finish—with a silver case (to match the Signature Bag, obviously).

The Wear

The Fashion Week circuit has inspired me to get a little more experimental with my fall makeup. While I’m not brave enough to walk out the door in blue eyeshadow or colored false lashes, I have no problem ditching my usual pink-nude lippie for a berry one. "Juicy berry and plum shades with a high-shine finish are making a bold statement this season," makeup artist Demario Ward told MC when discussing fall makeup trends. "It's ideal for the cooler weather as it offers a fresh, moisturizing twist on the classic matte lip. It’s bold yet wearable, and the glossy finish keeps lips looking hydrated and vibrant." It’s more of a nighttime look for me, so I’ve been playing up my eye makeup with a black tightline, many, many layers of mascara, and just a touch of berry blush.

As for my new favorite bag? It’s honestly so versatile. It just fits my massive phone (I have the iPhone 15 Pro), and it holds my makeup, keys, and card holder without a problem. As a basic New Yorker, my out-to-dinner uniform is all black (shocking, I know), but I actually think it makes the berry lip and silver knot be the moment.

The Takeaway

This collab feels like cheating the system. The Merit lippie is a great value as is—it has a creamy texture, a hydrating dry-down (a huge win for a matte), and incredible pigment payoff that goes toe-to-toe with luxury brands at double the price. It stays put for hours, lasts through a whole meal, and actively helps disguise chapped lips. But the bag! It feels like a designer purchase. If you showed me this bag alone, with no context, I would have guessed it cost $1,000. The quality is incredible, and it’s the perfect evening or wedding guest clutch.

You’d be silly to sleep on this, so to help you fill your $125 Merit bag, shop my favorites below.

