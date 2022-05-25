I don't care if people think zodiac signs are fake―I love being a Leo. I love the symbolism behind it, I identify with the personal traits, and I especially love the recent zodiac necklace trend sweeping the internet. People everywhere are embracing their star signs in silver and gold, with so many jewelry brands jumping on the bandwagon that we've found ourselves moving far beyond the run-of-the-mill symbols and constellations that once defined this trend. Now, there are dozens of original designs to choose from, so that if, like me, you love showing off your sign, you can do so in a myriad of ways.

Below, check out some of the best, most original zodiac necklaces out there, for when you want to let everyone know your sign (or for when you want to subtly hint that your birthday's coming up).

(opens in new tab) Pandora Sparkling Aries Zodiac Charm What's great about this zodiac charm from Pandora (don't worry, they have charms for every zodiac sign!) is that it can be worn on a number of the brand's necklaces, bracelets, and bangles, so you can wear your charm any way you'd like. $45 at us.pandora.net (opens in new tab)

Moonglow Moon and Star Duo Locket Moonglow offers a variety of original, comparatively colorful zodiac pendants, but I'm partial to this locket, which features both an illustration of the zodiac sign's constellation and the moon. $85 at moonglow.com (opens in new tab)

TAI Jewelry Opal Crescent Zodiac Charm Pendant Necklace AAPI-owned brand TAI Jewelry stuns with this triple-charm necklace, accompanied by a very on-trend link chain that is bound to get you noticed. $145 at taijewelry.com (opens in new tab)

Child of Wild Zodiac Necklace Child of Wild has won my heart yet again with its zodiac necklaces, which are made to look like ancient coins. $108 at childofwild.com (opens in new tab)

(opens in new tab) Brilliant Earth Gemini Zodiac Diamond Pendant This reversible necklace features each sign's minimalist symbol on one side and an illustration on the other. Personally, I love my Leo pendant: It matches with everything, and it's perfect for layering with other, thicker gold chains. $990 at brilliantearth.com (opens in new tab)

Logan Hollowell Diamond Taurus Zodiac Coin Charm This unique pendant is made from solid gold, and its subtle greenish tint gives the piece a mysterious, aged look. $1,200 at loganhollowell.com (opens in new tab)

(opens in new tab) Gorjana Zodiac Necklace - Libra This stunner by Gorjana is so luminescent it seems like it'd glow in the dark. Opt for this show stopper when you're wearing a little black dress, and you'll turns heads without a doubt. $70 at gorjana.com (opens in new tab)

(opens in new tab) Mejuri Zodiac Necklace Aquarius This minimalist option is designed to show off your zodiac sign's unique constellation, and features tiny white sapphires that glitter like real stars. $98 at mejuri.com (opens in new tab)