The 10 Best Zodiac Necklaces for Repping Your Star Sign
For when I need everyone to know I'm a Leo.
I don't care if people think zodiac signs are fake―I love being a Leo. I love the symbolism behind it, I identify with the personal traits, and I especially love the recent zodiac necklace trend sweeping the internet. People everywhere are embracing their star signs in silver and gold, with so many jewelry brands jumping on the bandwagon that we've found ourselves moving far beyond the run-of-the-mill symbols and constellations that once defined this trend. Now, there are dozens of original designs to choose from, so that if, like me, you love showing off your sign, you can do so in a myriad of ways.
Below, check out some of the best, most original zodiac necklaces out there, for when you want to let everyone know your sign (or for when you want to subtly hint that your birthday's coming up).
Pandora Sparkling Aries Zodiac Charm
What's great about this zodiac charm from Pandora (don't worry, they have charms for every zodiac sign!) is that it can be worn on a number of the brand's necklaces, bracelets, and bangles, so you can wear your charm any way you'd like.
Moonglow Moon and Star Duo Locket
Moonglow offers a variety of original, comparatively colorful zodiac pendants, but I'm partial to this locket, which features both an illustration of the zodiac sign's constellation and the moon.
TAI Jewelry Opal Crescent Zodiac Charm Pendant Necklace
AAPI-owned brand TAI Jewelry stuns with this triple-charm necklace, accompanied by a very on-trend link chain that is bound to get you noticed.
Child of Wild Zodiac Necklace
Child of Wild has won my heart yet again with its zodiac necklaces, which are made to look like ancient coins.
Brilliant Earth Gemini Zodiac Diamond Pendant
This reversible necklace features each sign's minimalist symbol on one side and an illustration on the other. Personally, I love my Leo pendant: It matches with everything, and it's perfect for layering with other, thicker gold chains.
Logan Hollowell Diamond Taurus Zodiac Coin Charm
This unique pendant is made from solid gold, and its subtle greenish tint gives the piece a mysterious, aged look.
Frasier Sterling Stars Align Zodiac Diamond Necklace in 14k Gold
This ethically sourced diamond necklace comes in a dozen different—but equally exquisite—iterations for your specific sign. It makes a great gift for your astrology-obsessed friend.
Gorjana Zodiac Necklace - Libra
This stunner by Gorjana is so luminescent it seems like it'd glow in the dark. Opt for this show stopper when you're wearing a little black dress, and you'll turns heads without a doubt.
Mejuri Zodiac Necklace Aquarius
This minimalist option is designed to show off your zodiac sign's unique constellation, and features tiny white sapphires that glitter like real stars.
Mercii Pisces Zodiac Pendant
This detailed necklace from Mercii comes in both yellow gold and silver. And you can even top off the look with matching earrings.
Gabrielle Ulubay is an E-Commerce Writer at Marie Claire and writes about all things fashion and beauty. She's also written about politics, gender, and sex for publications like Bustle, HuffPost Personal, and The New York Times. As a film school graduate, she loves all things media and can be found making art when she's not busy writing.
