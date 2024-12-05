Blake Lively found a truly genius way to make Wicked method dressing wearable for everyday. Because, well, of course she did. In case you're not familiar with her game, this is a woman who once packed three floral dresses into a single day for her It Ends With Us press tour—all without the help of a stylist.

For a special screening of Wicked held at Metrograph in New York City on Dec. 3, the star managed to incorporate two different visual tropes from the film into one quintessentially Blake outfit. Channeling the Wizard of Oz protagonist Dorothy and her iconic ruby slippers, Lively sourced a stunning pair of Marc Jacobs platform Mary Janes covered in cherry red crystals. To make the reference even more apparent, she cuffed her light wash jeans and wore the bejeweled heels with a set of light blue socks in a nod to Dorothy's baby blue dress.

Blake Lively pairs an embroidered Bode shirt with cuffed jeans and a white blazer. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Marc Jacobs The Kiki Platform Mary Jane in Siren Crystal $450 at Revolve

True to her "more is more" fashion prerogative, Lively didn't stop there. Both her ivory embroidered Bode shirt and crochet Chanel flap bag featured red floral designs reminiscent of the poppy field that famously appears in the Wizard of Oz. A purchasable version of the exact Chanel bag she's wearing proved difficult to track down, but pink and purple iterations of the same crochet design are amply available.

In keeping with her shirt and purse, Lively's gold and coral Ben-Amun statement earrings also played into the poppy theme. As a finishing touch, she topped off her movie date ensemble with a crisp white blazer.

Blake Lively method dresses as Dorothy from Wizard of Oz in blue socks and bejeweled ruby Mary Janes from Marc Jacobs. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Ben-Amun Single Drop Post Earrings With Coral Stones $245 at Bergdorf Goodman

Chanel Paris-Seoul Rainbow Crochet Flap Bag $6,430 at 1stDibs

It was Yellow Brick Road-worthy look for a star-studded occasion that even drew Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande to the theater. I wasn't there to see it myself, but I can from their pictures together that Lively definitely held space for "Defying Gravity."

Shop Dorothy-esque Wardrobe Essentials Inspired by Blake Lively

Banana Republic '90s Archive Trouser Sock With Cashmere in Skating Rink Blue $36 at Banana Republic

Moussy Vintage Trilby Wide Straight Jeans $370 at Moussy Vintage

Stay In The Know Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors