Blake Lively Channels Dorothy in Ruby Slippers and a Poppy-Covered Chanel Bag for a Star-Studded 'Wicked' Screening
The self-styled actor couldn't help but method-dress for the occasion.
Blake Lively found a truly genius way to make Wicked method dressing wearable for everyday. Because, well, of course she did. In case you're not familiar with her game, this is a woman who once packed three floral dresses into a single day for her It Ends With Us press tour—all without the help of a stylist.
For a special screening of Wicked held at Metrograph in New York City on Dec. 3, the star managed to incorporate two different visual tropes from the film into one quintessentially Blake outfit. Channeling the Wizard of Oz protagonist Dorothy and her iconic ruby slippers, Lively sourced a stunning pair of Marc Jacobs platform Mary Janes covered in cherry red crystals. To make the reference even more apparent, she cuffed her light wash jeans and wore the bejeweled heels with a set of light blue socks in a nod to Dorothy's baby blue dress.
True to her "more is more" fashion prerogative, Lively didn't stop there. Both her ivory embroidered Bode shirt and crochet Chanel flap bag featured red floral designs reminiscent of the poppy field that famously appears in the Wizard of Oz. A purchasable version of the exact Chanel bag she's wearing proved difficult to track down, but pink and purple iterations of the same crochet design are amply available.
In keeping with her shirt and purse, Lively's gold and coral Ben-Amun statement earrings also played into the poppy theme. As a finishing touch, she topped off her movie date ensemble with a crisp white blazer.
It was Yellow Brick Road-worthy look for a star-studded occasion that even drew Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande to the theater. I wasn't there to see it myself, but I can from their pictures together that Lively definitely held space for "Defying Gravity."
Shop Dorothy-esque Wardrobe Essentials Inspired by Blake Lively
Stay In The Know
Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more.
Hanna Lustig is a staff writer at Marie Claire, where she gets to gab every day about the topics she holds most dear: fashion, beauty, and celebrity. Hanna’s editorial journey began with formative internships at Elle and InStyle, where she was lucky enough to work for some of the smartest women in media while she was still in college. Hanna then accepted a digital culture reporting fellowship at Insider, where she helped carve out a new beat dedicated to covering influencers. Those experiences later served her well as a staff writer at Glamour, where she developed a knack for spinning quick turnaround celebrity news and trend reporting into juicy long-form feature stories.
Diane Keaton once hung up on Hanna during an interview, but thankfully that mishap did not derail what has otherwise been a deeply fulfilling career writing for and about women. She holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Media Studies from the University of Tennessee, where she was mainly taught to love and revere Dolly Parton. When she’s not at work, Hanna can likely be found listening to pop music, talking to her dog, and gossiping with her best friends. For more of Hanna’s perfect opinions on pop culture, you can follow her on Instagram and X.
-
An Après-Skims Collection Is Coming Soon
Would you wear lingerie-coded gear on the slopes?
By Kelsey Stiegman Published
-
Princess Anne Narrowly Avoided Breaking Royal Protocol at the State Banquet For Qatar
King Charles' sister quickly corrected herself following the faux pas.
By Amy Mackelden Published
-
Jennifer Lawrence's Globular Matte Black Earrings Are Mesmerizing
The pregnant star's egg-shaped hoops were the perfect red carpet accessory.
By Hanna Lustig Published
-
Jennifer Lawrence Matches Her Globular Matte Black Earrings to Her Elegant Maternity Dress
The pregnant star's egg-shaped hoops were the perfect red carpet accessory.
By Hanna Lustig Published
-
Why Selena Gomez's Manolo Blahnik Mary Janes Are Celebrities' Favorite Investment Shoe
The sky-high style has dominated fashion for 30 years now.
By Halie LeSavage Published
-
Meghan Markle Shows Out to Support Tyler Perry in a Strapless Gown With a Mile-High Slit
She's redefining the leg slit.
By Halie LeSavage Last updated
-
Orion Carloto's Chanel Métiers D'Art Show Look Is as Expressive as Her Poetry
For Orion Carloto, a front row seat outfit is as expressive as her writing.
By Halie LeSavage Published
-
Daisy Edgar-Jones Winterizes Her Birkenstock Sandals in a $350 Mango Coat
Dads everywhere rejoiced when the 'Twisters' star stepped out in socks and sandals.
By Hanna Lustig Published
-
Katie Holmes Builds a Festive Holiday Party Suit Entirely From Under-$200 Finds
She styled mixed-material pieces for a surprise store visit.
By Halie LeSavage Published
-
Selena Gomez Pairs Her Bratty Fur-Trimmed Winter Coat With Sequins, Ruffles, and Strappy Louboutin Pumps
She really did look like a billion bucks in this cozy, textural outfit.
By Hanna Lustig Published
-
Jennifer Lopez Wildly Styles the Leopard Print Coat Trend With Naked Shoes and a Birkin Bag
She piled several statement pieces into one wild look.
By Halie LeSavage Published