Ariana Grande's 'Wizard of Oz' Book Clutch Is Her Best 'Wicked' Accessory Yet

Hollywood's method dressing trend might be on its way out, but on the Wicked red carpest, the sartorial theatrics are alive and well. For months now, Ariana Grande has been churning out Glinda the Good Witch-inspired outfits that play tribute to her on-screen character's famously girly sense of style. And even when she ditches the baby pink uniform, Grande's looks still include a nod to the upcoming film.

Yesterday, the pop star posted an outfit on Instagram Stories that felt decidedly un-Glinda. She wore an all-black Chanel mini dress with gold accented buttons and an embroidered CC log on the breast pocket. Though preppy in design, the dark colorway made the look feel lightyears away from the pastel 'fits she's been wearing lately.

There was one aspect of her outfit, however, that was noticeably Wicked-inspired. Grande toted a book-shaped clutch covered in intricate rose stitching and the words Wizard of Oz. The whimsical design was created to look like a real-life copy of the famous fairytale.

Ariana Grande poses with a 'Wizard of Oz' clutch bag to match her Chanel mini dress. (Image credit: Instagram/@arianagrande)

Later that day, Grande debuted yet another look that tapped into the Wicked aesthetic. For an Oct. 28 screening in New York City, the film's stars showed up in their Emerald City best. Grande wore a custom Versace swing dress in ivory. In spite of its colorway, the blazer-inspired bodice felt distinctly witchy with an asymmetrical hem and crystal-encrusted buttons. Styled by Mimi Cuttrell, the look also featured elbow-length opera gloves and white pointed-toe pumps.

Meanwhile, Cynthia Erivo, who plays Elphaba, was outfitted in the color of her character. She went for casual with an edge, in straight-leg jeans, a white tee, and a funky Louis Vuitton jacket covered in green swirls.

Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande wear their 'Wicked' best for an NYC screening of the film. (Image credit: Getty Images)

With another month left until the film's official release, there are surely many more chapters left in Grande's Glinda-inspired red carpet style.

