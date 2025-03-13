Without Donatella Versace, Celebrity Style Will Never Be the Same

She's stepping back from her family's label after a 28-year design tenure.

donatella versace poses with jennifer lopez
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Kelsey Stiegman's avatar
By
published
in News

Before there was "quiet luxury" or "stealth wealth," there was Donatella Versace.

The original maximalist, Versace began her reign in 1997, introducing her famously flamboyant designs as an antidote to the understated elegance of the '90s. There was nothing stealthy or quiet about her extravagant creations—nay, they existed to cause a scene.

The longtime creative director made dressing for your bank account the norm, outfitting society's most elite in opulent pieces that embody the lyrics Lady Gaga once wrote for her in a 2013 track from ArtPop: "I'm a rich b*tch, I'm the upper class."

Some 28 years later, CNN reports, Versace has announced she will be stepping down from her leading role to be replaced by Dario Vitale (previously of Bottega Veneta and Miu Miu). Celebrity style as we know it will never be the same.

Allegra Versace Beck, Lady Gaga, and Donatella Versace attend the "Manus x Machina: Fashion In An Age Of Technology" Costume Institute Gala at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 2, 2016 in New York City.

Allegra Versace Beck, Lady Gaga, and Donatella Versace attended the 2016 Met Gala, "Manus x Machina: Fashion In An Age Of Technology."

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Best known for her delightfully garish chainlink motifs, liquid gold dresses, and tweed creations covered in pearls, Versace's impact on fashion as a whole is insurmountable. She was single-handedly responsible for the creation of Google Image Search, having designed the tropical dress Jennifer Lopez wore to inspire it.

donatella versace poses with jennifer lopez in the iconic green dress

Versace walked the runway with Jennifer Lopez, who wore a recreation of her famous tropical gown.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The designer can be credited with some of history's most memorable works of wearable art. During her decades-long career, Versace dressed every manner of the influential—from global pop stars and supermodels to First Ladies. Rihanna, Selena Gomez, Ariana Grande, Anne Hathaway, Gigi Hadid, and more are among her most celebrated fans.

Acting as co-chair in 2018, Versace was the architect behind some of the Met Gala's most talked-about looks in history. She designed Zendaya's famous Joan of Arc armor, Blake Lively's Statue of Liberty gown, Kim Kardashian's golden "Heavenly Bodies" dress, as well as Kendall and Kylie Jenner's coordinating showgirl looks.

met gala - zendaya

Zendaya wore one of Versace's most memorable creations, in a custom suit of armor at the 2018 Met Gala.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The label's signature Medusa logo has traveled the globe on the backs of the music industry's biggest stars. Versace has dressed artists like Taylor Swift, Beyoncé, and Shakira for some of the most talked-about performances of the last decade. She even collaborated with Dua Lipa on a special edition collection, named "La Vacanza," in 2023.

Taylor Swift performs at Scottish Gas Murrayfield Stadium on June 07, 2024 in Edinburgh, Scotland.

Taylor Swift's Medusa necklace was a staple of her 2025 Eras Tour.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

For the first time in the 47 years since its founding, the house of Versace will not be run by the family it was named for. And though the brand will soon be entering a new era, Donatella's legacy will never be forgotten.

Kelsey Stiegman
Kelsey Stiegman
Contributor

Kelsey (she/her) is a freelance fashion editor and writer, specializing in e-commerce and fashion news. With more than ten years of experience in digital media, Kelsey has a knack for turning top-performing content into top-selling content. At Marie Claire, she provides witty celeb style commentary, unpacking the style choices of stars like Zoë KravitzDua LipaSelena Gomez, and her fashion superhero, Rihanna. When she’s not tracking the personal style of Hollywood’s elite, Kelsey also covers designer collabs and industry news.

Before taking her talents to Marie Claire, Kelsey was the Senior Fashion Editor at Bustle, where she oversaw the site’s fashion coverage and launched a successful luxury handbag series called Secure The Bag. Prior to Bustle, she came from a six-year stint at Seventeen, during which she managed the team’s fashion and beauty verticals and led e-commerce strategy. In her freelance era, Kelsey contributes to publications like InStyle, CosmopolitanGlamour, and more. She also offers consulting services and content creation, in addition to writing and editing. Follow @klstieg on Instagram for 'fit pics and travel recommendations.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸