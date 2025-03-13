Without Donatella Versace, Celebrity Style Will Never Be the Same
She's stepping back from her family's label after a 28-year design tenure.
Before there was "quiet luxury" or "stealth wealth," there was Donatella Versace.
The original maximalist, Versace began her reign in 1997, introducing her famously flamboyant designs as an antidote to the understated elegance of the '90s. There was nothing stealthy or quiet about her extravagant creations—nay, they existed to cause a scene.
The longtime creative director made dressing for your bank account the norm, outfitting society's most elite in opulent pieces that embody the lyrics Lady Gaga once wrote for her in a 2013 track from ArtPop: "I'm a rich b*tch, I'm the upper class."
Some 28 years later, CNN reports, Versace has announced she will be stepping down from her leading role to be replaced by Dario Vitale (previously of Bottega Veneta and Miu Miu). Celebrity style as we know it will never be the same.
Best known for her delightfully garish chainlink motifs, liquid gold dresses, and tweed creations covered in pearls, Versace's impact on fashion as a whole is insurmountable. She was single-handedly responsible for the creation of Google Image Search, having designed the tropical dress Jennifer Lopez wore to inspire it.
The designer can be credited with some of history's most memorable works of wearable art. During her decades-long career, Versace dressed every manner of the influential—from global pop stars and supermodels to First Ladies. Rihanna, Selena Gomez, Ariana Grande, Anne Hathaway, Gigi Hadid, and more are among her most celebrated fans.
Acting as co-chair in 2018, Versace was the architect behind some of the Met Gala's most talked-about looks in history. She designed Zendaya's famous Joan of Arc armor, Blake Lively's Statue of Liberty gown, Kim Kardashian's golden "Heavenly Bodies" dress, as well as Kendall and Kylie Jenner's coordinating showgirl looks.
Stay In The Know
Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more.
The label's signature Medusa logo has traveled the globe on the backs of the music industry's biggest stars. Versace has dressed artists like Taylor Swift, Beyoncé, and Shakira for some of the most talked-about performances of the last decade. She even collaborated with Dua Lipa on a special edition collection, named "La Vacanza," in 2023.
For the first time in the 47 years since its founding, the house of Versace will not be run by the family it was named for. And though the brand will soon be entering a new era, Donatella's legacy will never be forgotten.
Kelsey (she/her) is a freelance fashion editor and writer, specializing in e-commerce and fashion news. With more than ten years of experience in digital media, Kelsey has a knack for turning top-performing content into top-selling content. At Marie Claire, she provides witty celeb style commentary, unpacking the style choices of stars like Zoë Kravitz, Dua Lipa, Selena Gomez, and her fashion superhero, Rihanna. When she’s not tracking the personal style of Hollywood’s elite, Kelsey also covers designer collabs and industry news.
Before taking her talents to Marie Claire, Kelsey was the Senior Fashion Editor at Bustle, where she oversaw the site’s fashion coverage and launched a successful luxury handbag series called Secure The Bag. Prior to Bustle, she came from a six-year stint at Seventeen, during which she managed the team’s fashion and beauty verticals and led e-commerce strategy. In her freelance era, Kelsey contributes to publications like InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Glamour, and more. She also offers consulting services and content creation, in addition to writing and editing. Follow @klstieg on Instagram for 'fit pics and travel recommendations.
-
How Zendaya Helped Co-Star Robert Pattinson When He Was "Going Crazy" for Three Days Over a Scene
The pair star in the upcoming movie 'The Drama'.
By Lia Beck Published
-
Meghan Markle Just Keeps Getting Busier With Major New Business Announcement
April will bring an exciting new venture for the duchess.
By Kristin Contino Published
-
J.Crew’s Spring Collection Is Equal Parts Dopamine and Nostalgia
it's time to shed your winter layers.
By Julia Marzovilla Published
-
Anne Hathaway's Burgundy Adidas Sambas Expertly Translate a Winter Color Trend to Spring
One accessory is the key.
By Kelsey Stiegman Published
-
Hailey Bieber and Bella Hadid Match in Skintight Dresses for Saint Laurent's Paris Fashion Week After-Party
One look, two ways.
By Kelsey Stiegman Published
-
Rihanna Pairs Her New Fenty x Puma Sneaker With a Bikini Top and Baseball Jersey
With a look that's classic Rihanna.
By Kelsey Stiegman Last updated
-
Gigi Hadid Wears $9,895-Worth of Miu Miu Before Walking Its Paris Fashion Week Runway
The model stacked $9,895-worth of products into her wardrobe.
By Kelsey Stiegman Published
-
Bella Hadid Styles Her $880 Designer Tank Top With Lindsay Lohan's Famous Bottle Cap Necklace
She's a Paris Fashion Week drama queen.
By Kelsey Stiegman Published
-
Bella Hadid Takes Oversize Dressing to the Extreme in Baggy Jeans and a Massive $4,400 Saint Laurent Bag
Go big or go home.
By Kelsey Stiegman Last updated
-
Rihanna Pulls a Kendrick Lamar, Styling Celine Flare Jeans With a Leather Jacket and Vintage Fendi Bag
It's the last pair we expected her to wear.
By Kelsey Stiegman Published
-
Doechii Is Single-Handedly Winning Paris Fashion Week's Front Rows
The week has only just started, but she's already winning.
By Kelsey Stiegman Last updated