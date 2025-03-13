Before there was "quiet luxury" or "stealth wealth," there was Donatella Versace.

The original maximalist, Versace began her reign in 1997, introducing her famously flamboyant designs as an antidote to the understated elegance of the '90s. There was nothing stealthy or quiet about her extravagant creations—nay, they existed to cause a scene.

The longtime creative director made dressing for your bank account the norm, outfitting society's most elite in opulent pieces that embody the lyrics Lady Gaga once wrote for her in a 2013 track from ArtPop: "I'm a rich b*tch, I'm the upper class."

Some 28 years later, CNN reports, Versace has announced she will be stepping down from her leading role to be replaced by Dario Vitale (previously of Bottega Veneta and Miu Miu). Celebrity style as we know it will never be the same.

Allegra Versace Beck, Lady Gaga, and Donatella Versace attended the 2016 Met Gala, "Manus x Machina: Fashion In An Age Of Technology." (Image credit: Getty Images)

Best known for her delightfully garish chainlink motifs, liquid gold dresses, and tweed creations covered in pearls, Versace's impact on fashion as a whole is insurmountable. She was single-handedly responsible for the creation of Google Image Search, having designed the tropical dress Jennifer Lopez wore to inspire it.

Versace walked the runway with Jennifer Lopez, who wore a recreation of her famous tropical gown. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The designer can be credited with some of history's most memorable works of wearable art. During her decades-long career, Versace dressed every manner of the influential—from global pop stars and supermodels to First Ladies. Rihanna, Selena Gomez, Ariana Grande, Anne Hathaway, Gigi Hadid, and more are among her most celebrated fans.

Acting as co-chair in 2018, Versace was the architect behind some of the Met Gala's most talked-about looks in history. She designed Zendaya's famous Joan of Arc armor, Blake Lively's Statue of Liberty gown, Kim Kardashian's golden "Heavenly Bodies" dress, as well as Kendall and Kylie Jenner's coordinating showgirl looks.

Zendaya wore one of Versace's most memorable creations, in a custom suit of armor at the 2018 Met Gala. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The label's signature Medusa logo has traveled the globe on the backs of the music industry's biggest stars. Versace has dressed artists like Taylor Swift, Beyoncé, and Shakira for some of the most talked-about performances of the last decade. She even collaborated with Dua Lipa on a special edition collection, named "La Vacanza," in 2023.

Taylor Swift's Medusa necklace was a staple of her 2025 Eras Tour. (Image credit: Getty Images)

For the first time in the 47 years since its founding, the house of Versace will not be run by the family it was named for. And though the brand will soon be entering a new era, Donatella's legacy will never be forgotten.