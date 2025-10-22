Kendall Jenner has been The Row's unofficial ambassador for years and yet, she's never publicly met up with the Olsen twins. On October 21, Jenner finally put a face to the custom gowns and luxe leather goods when Mary-Kate Olsen joined her at West Hollywood's celebrity hotspot, Sushi Park.

What's the dress code to meet one of the industry's most private designers? The Row, of course. Jenner and Olsen arrived separately, but their dinner outfits were literally cut from the same cloth. Read: They both carried The Row bags. Jenner set a casual tone in a white T-shirt and black pleated pants. A gray cashmere sweater—draped delicately atop her shoulders—elevated the seemingly simple pair. Undone knits by The Row have become Jenner's calling card, topping her outfits at least three times this year.

The Row's Henri Bag—one of the brand's best-sellers—held all of her essentials for the evening. Jenner didn't just wear it to butter up Olsen. It's been her tried-and-true tote since August, when it joined her The Row-filled shelves. The four-figure bag sold out months ago, but her Stella Slippers (also from the Olsen twin-led label) are still available.

Kendall Jenner arrived at Sushi Park looking every bit a The Row girl. (Image credit: Backgrid)

The Row Stella Slipper in Leather $920 at therow.com

Mary-Kate Olsen tried to maintain a low profile outside Sushi Park. However, her The Row India Bag gave her away. The $3,850 top-handle purse furthered the bowling bag renaissance, co-signed by Jennifer Lawrence, Elle Fanning, and more. Plus, it complemented her classic black pants, velvet coat, and patterned scarf.

Between her velvet outerwear and leather boots, Olsen looked ready for an autumn stroll in New York. (Though, you're more likely to spot Ashley Olsen on the East Coast.) Colorful jewelry, including silver bangles, grounded Olsen's look in cool-girl codes. She is an Angelino, after all.

Mary-Kate Olsen followed Kendall's lead with a The Row bag in tow. (Image credit: Backgrid)

The Row India 10.00 Bag in Leather $3,850 at therow.com

The reason behind Jenner and Olsen's meet-up remains a mystery. Why now, especially after years of attending the Olsens' secret runway shows? Perhaps they're planning Jenner's next The Row-clad look. The brand did loan her a little black dress for the 2025 Academy Museum Gala. Fingers crossed they'll team up again soon. This fashion-forward friendship has been a long time coming.

