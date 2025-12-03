Aligne's matching sets first caught Katie Holmes's eye in September 2024, when she paired the chartreuse green Stella Coat with a complementary cardigan. So, when an invite to the London label's 2025 holiday dinner hit her inbox, Holmes sourced the catalog for another two-piece and a winter 2026 coat trend.

On December 2, the Dawson's Creek actor kick-started the festive season at New York City's Chateau Royale. The Greenwich Village hotspot welcomed new and loyal Aligne shoppers, including Holmes in a must-copy holiday look. Her satin selects—both in a Life of a Showgirl-coded orange colorway named Cognac—hailed straight from the New Arrivals section. The $129 Eme Top was made to be worn with the $175 Ari Slip Skirt. Ivory lace lined the neckline and hems of both staples, creating a seasonal sense of dimension. Each piece was wrinkled ever-so-slightly, which embodied the effortless New Yorker charm you know and love Holmes for.

Katie Holmes looked every bit a guest of honor at Aligne's holiday party. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Elongated pearl drop earrings complemented the actress's diamond evil eye necklace, both in yellow gold (her preferred metal). Patent leather knee-high boots peeked out from beneath her skirt's lace lining. With a simple shoe switch, Holmes could rewear the skirt set all year round.

Before calling it a night, Holmes delivered some major outerwear inspiration. She left the invite-only dinner wearing another Aligne best-seller: the George Wrap Coat. Its stark white shade highlighted her matching set's lace, which peeked out from beneath the coat's button-less closure. Oversize lapels, a thick wool exterior, and a detachable belt hinted it could become Holmes's signature coat of the season. Last year, she was especially loyal to a similar double-breasted rendition from The Frankie Shop.

You can shop her exact Aligne coat, too. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Holmes is no stranger to winter whites, specifically in the outerwear department. Back in 2022, she braved the NYC chill in multiple snow-white coats, most notably a Tory Burch trench at the brand's runway show.

Nowadays, it's more seasonal than not, thanks to Resort 2026 collections. Similar styles popped up on winter runways from Gucci, Dior, Max Mara, Roberto Cavalli, and Celine, suggesting a white wrap like Holmes's is the It-coat of winter 2026.

A model wore a white winter coat on the Celine Resort 2026 runway. (Image credit: Launchmetrics)

A similar silhouette appeared on Dior's Resort 2026 catwalk, too. (Image credit: Launchmetrics)

Even Max Mara got the white winter coat memo this Resort season. (Image credit: Launchmetrics)

Aligne's George Coat would've fit seamlessly into any Resort 2026 show, but luckily for fans, it's under $400 and available to shop. Though with Holmes's approval, the George—as well as her orange skirt set—could sell out in record time. The Katie Holmes Effect is powerful.

Shop Winter's White Coat Trend Inspired by Katie Holmes