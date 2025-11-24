It's knee-high boot season among the fashion girl set, especially on date nights. Knee-highs are the winter 2025 shoe of choice for Taylor Swift, Sydney Sweeney, and Hailey Bieber while out with their partners. On November 24, Amal Clooney joined the mix during a French getaway with her husband.

Le Royal Monceau—a hotel and Michelin-starred restaurant in the heart of Paris—welcomed the Clooneys for a private, late-night dinner. Amal followed close behind George, dressed in all-black eveningwear. The human rights lawyer—who's famously styled herself for years—began her monochrome set with a glittery little black dress. Photographers weren't able to capture the mini's bodice, but knowing Clooney, it featured a statement neckline of some sort. Its ruffled thigh-length hem peeked out from beneath her leather jacket, also in black.

Leather trench coats are having a moment right now, especially among Lady Gaga, Margot Robbie, Rihanna, Cynthia Erivo, and Anya Taylor-Joy. Clooney's coat, on the other hand, was half the length. The patent blazer stopped just above her hips, revealing the LBD's woven sparkle.

Amal Clooney made a surprisingly low-profile entrance into Le Royal Monceau. (Image credit: Backgrid)

Clooney's leather theme continued with knee-high boots, courtesy of Chloé, a brand she's worn since 2016. The Chloé Eves are one of the most versatile options on Clooney's shoe rack, accented only by a gold medallion around each ankle. She paired the $1,710 boots with semi-sheer tights, similar to Swift on date nights.

Even Clooney's handbag hailed from Chloé. She tapped into the bowling bag trend with a small, top-handle purse, which rings up for $2,350. Its yellow gold hardware boasted a monogrammed take on the bag charm craze. The chainlink charms come with the bag, as well as an elongated crossbody strap.

She's the latest A-lister to fall for the curved, nostalgic silhouette. Jennifer Lawrence owns a similar (though monogrammed) Dior model. Even Rihanna owns a bowling bag topped with Chanel emblems.

At this point, Clooney is a pro at curating a date night look—she's been with George for 11 years. During their summer in Venice, she styled bright colors ranging from a butter yellow Balmain dress to a white 16Arlington maxi. Now that the Clooneys are back in France, expect more Amal looks in the luxe leather realm.

