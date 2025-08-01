George and Amal Clooney have just resurfaced in Lake Como, a likely place for the couple to be at the start of August. They own a waterfront, 18th century villa in Laglio, Italy, and they usually spend the entire summer (and some of the winter, too) jetting between that vacation destination and other ritzy locations like Saint Tropez. But where last year's vacation season saw Amal dressed-down in micro jorts and a boho bag, this year's first sighting has the human rights lawyer in her red carpet finest.

The pair disembarked from a boat approaching the Silvio Vettorello property, where they're reportedly planning to host a benefit later this month for their joint charity, the Clooney Foundation for Justice. Amal Clooney already looked prepared for a star-studded evening—never mind that the date for the event hasn't been publicly shared yet. She walked up the dock's ramp in a one-shoulder silver sequin dress that turned molten gold where it reflected the setting sun. Plumes of fringe and feathers lined her dress's knee-length skirt. On her arm, George looked polished in a navy blazer, black polo, and dark gray pants.

George and Amal Clooney arrive at a Lake Como site for a potential charity event on July 30. (Image credit: Backgrid)

From her tousled waves to the little clutch in her left hand, everything about Amal Clooney's date night look channeled her red carpet style. When she attends events like the Tony Awards or a charitable gala, she usually opts for dresses by Tamara Ralph, 16Arlington, or Stella McCartney, in shades of white, silver, and gold. She knows her best shades and silhouettes better than anyone—so the human rights lawyer famously styles her own outfits.

Amal accompanied George to the 2025 Tony Awards, where she wore a pearl-embellished gown by Tamara Ralph. (Image credit: Getty Images)

It's not all that unprecedented to see Amal Clooney wearing her red carpet best in Lake Como, where the 0.01 percent frequently vacations and holds elite events. But the style muse has often been photographed in more down-to-earth outfits while she takes in the Italian sunshine. Vintage Versace dresses were the stars of her summer 2024 Lake Como wardrobe, which she paired with relaxed wedge sandals and boho Chloé bags. But when you're dressing at Clooney's level, you can wear whatever you want, whenever you want—even before the main event.

