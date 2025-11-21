If I could peruse any celebrity's coat closet, it would be Anya Taylor-Joy's. Between her Dior Spring 2026 cape, leather Stand Studio coat, and, now, liquid-looking robe, the actor's outerwear rotation is, no doubt, the envy of fashion girls everywhere (myself included).

Just last week, Taylor-Joy was in New York City for a Tiffany & Co. event, her suitcase packed to the brim with trendy winter staples. She kept the enviable coat streak going upon her return to the West Coast: On November 20, she was spotted in L.A. celebrating photographer Petra Collins's birthday in a cozy robe-like jacket with a polished patent leather finish.

Taylor-Joy's oversized wrap coat featured statement lapels and a slim belt she tied at the waist. The chocolate brown color of the shiny leather grounded it in today's biggest outerwear trends. It was the epitome of what Marie Claire's fashion features editor Emma Childs would call a "Main Character" coat. "Think: rich-looking materials and classic-with-a-twist silhouettes," she wrote, accidentally describing Taylor-Joy's topper to a T.

Anya Taylor-Joy was impossible to miss, thanks to her patent piece. (Image credit: Backgrid)

The brand behind Taylor-Joy's latest coat remains a mystery, though there's a precedent for it in the Fall 2025 runway collections: Similar liquefied styles appeared at Burberry, Chloé, Hermès, Roberto Cavalli, and Stella McCartney. The trending material almost mirrors that of a spring rain coat, but the weather-proof look feels just as timely in November.

A model wore similar patent leather on the Stella McCartney Fall 2025 runway. (Image credit: Launchmetrics)

The exterior even strutted down Burberry's Fall 2025 catwalk. (Image credit: Launchmetrics)

Chloé's Fall 2025 show made a case for burgundy-brown hybrid coats. (Image credit: Launchmetrics)

The robe coat makes up most of Taylor-Joy's outfit, but you can see a peek of a white matching set underneath. The unseasonal shade comes as no surprise, given she wore it back-to-back three times just last week. (Style enthusiasts still aren't over the shearling balaclava she pulled off on Nov. 12.) Nude ankle-strap heels finished her evening look, in true L.A. cool-girl form.

If you're contemplating trading puffers for patent coats, you've come to the right place. Let her glossy robe serve as your test run, and shop her look below.

Shop Patent Leather Coats Inspired by Anya Taylor-Joy