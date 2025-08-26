Contrary to Emma Stone, who flew 14 hours from California to the Venice Film Festival, George and Amal Clooney didn't have to travel far. The celebrity couple was already summering in Lake Como—a three-hour drive West of the star-studded festival.

So, when it came time for the Clooneys to attend on August 26, Amal Clooney's closet was already packed with suitable outfits. Her first pick? A butter yellow midi dress courtesy of Balmain Pre-Spring 2026. Clooney acted as her own stylist once again, making her selection even more applause-worthy. Creative director Olivier Rousteing and Clooney combined the pastel yellow shade of Look 1 with Look 26's oversize gold belt buckle. (Taylor Swift pulled off a similar statement buckle during a May 2025 date night with her now-fiancé, Travis Kelce.)

In the end, the human rights lawyer wound up with a halter-neck suit dress, minus the sleeves. Alongside a knee-high side slit, the ankle-length skirt also featured cargo-like pockets. They felt surprisingly grunge for the glamorous A-lister, especially against a butter yellow backdrop.

Amal Clooney arrived at the Venice Film Festival in butter yellow Balmain. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Clooney's dress may be one-of-a-kind, but her accessories aren't. They're all available to shop, starting with the new Balmain Ébène bag. The $2,650 crescent purse debuted on the Fall 2025, alongside a matching utilitarian vest and cargo pants. (Perhaps Look 43 inspired Clooney's unexpected cargo accents.) Though Clooney carried it by the curved wooden handle, it can also be worn as a clutch.

For proof, see how the model styled the Ébène on the Fall 2025 catwalk. It's officially set to launch on August 28 in the A-lister's beige colorway, but thankfully, you can pre-order it right now.

A model carried Amal's Balmain Ébène bag on the Fall 2025 runway. (Image credit: Launchmetrics)

Balmain Medium Ébène Bag in Calfskin Leather $2,695 at us.balmain.com

From there, Clooney broke up her Balmain streak with pointy slingback Prada pumps. The stark white style featured the brand's triangle-shaped logo atop each toe box.

In true Clooney form, her décolletage was necklace-free. But don't be fooled: Her daytime attire wasn't lacking on the jewelry front. The longtime Cartier collector frosted herself in the $8,500 Trinity Earrings, complete with 72 diamonds in 18k white, yellow, and rose gold. Next, she popped on the gold Baignoire Watch, ringing up for $19,500. Unlike Swift's favorite Cartier timepiece (which she wore to say "yes"), it was completely diamond-free.

In my book, Amal completely stole the show—though she's there to support her husband on his Jay Kelly press tour. Luckily for me, the dramedy doesn't premiere until August 28. So, Clooney has a full 24 hours to dominate the streetwear scene before walking the red carpet.

