If it weren't for Hailey Bieber, the whale tail thong might've perished with the turn of the 21st century. The '90s style enthusiast is carrying the trend's revival on her shoulders. On November 13, a Gucci-clad Bieber brought it back into the limelight at the 2025 GQ Men of the Year party.

Earlier this week, Bieber popped up as the final cover star for GQ’s 30th annual Men of the Year issue. So, she automatically scored an invite to the red carpet event a few days later. The "Party Like It’s 1995" theme felt right up the supermodel's alley—she closed the step-and-repeat circuit (as she should) in '90s-inspired Gucci. Bieber's stylist, Dani Michelle, proved they're a match made in fashion heaven with a sheer halter-neck gown. Itty-bitty black rhinestones—situated vertically in top-to-bottom stripes—added dimension and shine to the mesh foundation.

Always on board for peek-a-boo lingerie, Bieber's black G-string thong peered through the transparent fabric. Bieber's sternum-plunging neckline would've complemented a statement necklace, but she saved her pendant for the back.

Hailey Bieber arrived in '90s-inspired Gucci, her whale tail thong hidden from view. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Bieber's back was entirely open, drawing all eyes to her high-rise, whale tail thong. It was black to match her dress, while Gucci's double-G emblem held each strand together. Crystal rhinestones covered the entire monogram medallion.

They sparkled just as much as her Tiffany & Co. jewelry. Both her $79,000 diamond bracelet and $67,000 drop earrings hailed from the same Mixed Cluster collection. Bieber's six-figure engagement ring made another appearance, of course, alongside a $31,500 diamond band.

Give it up for the back of the dress. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Partially sheer textile and the whale tail thong made for a '90s-infused serve. (Image credit: Getty Images)

This isn't Bieber's first exposed thong rodeo. In fact, she tested the underwear-as-outerwear moment on fashion's biggest stage: the 2019 Met Gala, where the theme was "Notes on Camp." Her pink, ultra-thin thong looked camp right in the eye, alongside a turtleneck Alexander Wang gown. Her skintight long-sleeves and elongated train made the open back even more striking. Plus, the G-string featured a similar rhinestone-encrusted emblem atop the nape of her back.

Back in 2019, Hailey stole the show at the Met Gala in pale pink Alexander Wang. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Appreciate the crystal-covered whale tail in all its '90s-inspired glory. (Image credit: Getty Images)

When brainstorming her GQ gown, Bieber had plenty of fashion muses to draw inspiration from. In the '90s, everyone from Britney Spears and Halle Berry to Jennifer Lopez and Christina Aguilera proudly wore their thongs on display.

Stay In The Know Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

What's more, similar monogrammed thongs were a Gucci calling card back in the day. Gucci by Tom Ford's Spring/Summer 1997 collection, to be specific, showcased models in nothing but the spaghetti-strap underwear on the bottom. Stars like Bieber are helping creative director Demna make it a house staple, once again.