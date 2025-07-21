A Cerulean Blue Sweater, a Toothbrush, and Anne Hathaway Just Ushered in 'The Devil Wears Prada' Sequel Era
"But what you don't know is that that sweater is not just blue. It's not turquoise. It's not lapis."
Fans of 2006 movie The Devil Wears Prada have eagerly been awaiting news of a sequel since the first film was released. Finally, Anne Hathaway, who played protagonist Andy Sachs in the movie, has started work on the follow-up, and she's most definitely getting into character.
After being spotted filming the sequel in New York City while wearing a pair of chunky Birkenstock-ish Chanel sandals, Hathaway took to TikTok to reveal she was "Heading to werk," including a hashtag referencing the sequel to The Devil Wears Prada. The short clip showed the actress brushing her teeth while wearing a very Andy Sachs-coded cerulean blue sweater. Basically, it might be time to start getting excited.
The Devil Wears Prada, of course, features an unforgettable moment in which Andy is shamed by her boss, Miranda Priestly (Meryl Streep), for the frumpy sweater she's wearing.
"You go to your closet and you select that lumpy blue sweater, for instance, because you're trying to tell the world that you take yourself too seriously to care about what you put on your back," Miranda tells Andy. "But what you don't know is that that sweater is not just blue. It's not turquoise. It's not lapis. It's actually cerulean."
Andy's boss, the editor of fictional fashion magazine Runway, further tells her she's clearly "blithely unaware of the fact that, in 2002, Oscar de la Renta did a collection of cerulean gowns," which was followed by by Saint Laurent's release of "cerulean military jackets."
Needless to say, Andy realizes she's completely uninformed about the fashion world. It's also true that Miranda's chilling ability to shame a member of staff so viciously in front of other workers is a reminder of how devastating some workplaces can be.
Luckily, it would appear as though Andy refused to give up cerulean blue sweaters entirely, which is sure to make the sequel pretty hilarious.
Amy Mackelden is the weekend editor at Marie Claire, where she covers celebrity and royal family news. She was the weekend editor at Harper’s BAZAAR for three years, where she covered breaking celebrity and entertainment news, royal stories, fashion, beauty, and politics. Prior to that, she spent a year as the joint weekend editor for Marie Claire, ELLE, and Harper's BAZAAR, and two years as an entertainment writer at Bustle. Her additional bylines include Cosmopolitan, People, The Independent, HelloGiggles, Biography, Shondaland, Best Products, New Statesman, Heat, and The Guardian. Her work has been syndicated by publications including Town & Country, Good Housekeeping, Esquire, Delish, Oprah Daily, Country Living, and Women's Health. Her celebrity interviews include Jennifer Aniston, Jessica Chastain, the cast of Selling Sunset, Emma Thompson, Jessica Alba, and Penn Badgley. In 2015, she delivered an academic paper at Kimposium, the world's first Kardashian conference.