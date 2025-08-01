Hailey Bieber's Go-To Lineup of Pregnancy Beauty Products Includes a Drugstore Favorite

Hailey Bieber has been feeling extra generous with her beauty secrets lately. Back in July, the rhode founder opened up about her experience with perioral dermatitis, a rash around the mouth that often looks like acne, and she even shared the minimal lineup of products she typically uses to treat it whenever she has a flare. Now, in honor of her son, Jack, turning one, she's sharing a whole different kind of beauty routine.

On July 31, the 28-year-old took to her Instagram Story to give a quick rundown of all of the baby must-haves she's used consistently during and after her pregnancy. Outside of the Aloha Collection baby bag she can't live without, Bieber also named some pregnancy-safe skin and body products as well.

"Since my son is almost a year, I wanted to finally share all my favorite pregnancy and post baby things that I loved and couldn't live without and some I still use to this day," she captioned the first slide. "For any pregnant or new mamas, these were the things I couldn't live without!"

Bieber revealed earlier this summer that the Naturium Glow Getter Multi-Oil Body Butter was one of her pregnancy staples, and that she'd used multiple jars of it, so I'm not surprised to see that she's shared it once again. Per yesterday's Instagram Story, she's also a big fan of Bio-Oil, a drugstore favorite that's well-known for moisturizing and reducing the appearance of stretch marks.

One product she shared—the Glow Organics Pure Organic Belly Butter—is already sold out online (her influence!), but the good news is that there's a bunch more where that came from. Read ahead to see Hailey Bieber's full lineup of pre- and post-baby beauty favorites.