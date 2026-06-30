If anyone deserves an early push present, it's Anne Hathaway, who announced her third pregnancy in the middle of promoting five feature films. On June 29, her baby bump wasn't the only new addition to New York City's street style scene. Hathaway debuted her brand-new Dior Cigale Bag, a move that migrated the pop star-beloved bag into rich-mom territory.

Hathaway is days away from embarking on her The Odyssey press tour, before it hits theaters on July 17. So, she dipped her toe into red carpet-worthy, maternity styling with a boatneck T-shirt, semi-sheer trousers, $150 Mary Jane mules from L'AGENCE, and Dior Cigale, all in black. Perhaps she curated Monday's off-duty outfit around her new It bag. (Sabrina Carpenter, Rihanna, and Ariana Grande did the same with their Cigales.)

Anne Hathaway's new maternity must-have is the rich-mom-approved Dior Cigale Bag. (Image credit: Backgrid)

Hathaway's trapezoidal, Spring 2026 style featured the singular top handle, envelope-style body, and petal-like bow as Taylor Swift's Cigale. It looked a little more spacious, though, suggesting it's the medium, $5,500 model.

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Hathaway's Cigale didn't quite twin with Grande's, either. Creative director Jonathan Anderson's hidden logo (monogrammed beside the back's grommet duo) turned yellow gold, unlike Grande's silver hardware. Like any Dior Cigale—whether it be Carpenter's butter-yellow bag or Charli xcx's peony-pink pick—Hathaway's version is only shoppable in-store.

Last month, Taylor Swift styled the black Dior Cigale Bag at a NBA Eastern Conference Finals game. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Anne Hathaway's closet runs relatively low on Dior designs, unless we're talking sunglasses. But during her second pregnancy in Oct. 2019, she roamed around NYC in Maria Grazia Chiuri's Book Tote. The branded, Toile de Jouy Sauvage motif made her bottomless cotton bag unmissable. She dressed it down with a cozy turtleneck sweater, a trench coat, leggings, and Adidas Stan Smith sneakers.

The Book Tote hasn't been seen on Hathaway's shoulder since 2019. Its silhouette would make a great baby bag when the little one arrives, though. Perhaps she'll treat herself to the Anderson-era Book Tote beloved by Anya Taylor-Joy, Rihanna, and Jennifer Lawrence before her due date. Anderson's literary imagining of the circa-2018 design (especially his Dracula option) still dominates celebrity rich-mom circles.

Seven years ago, a pregnant Hathaway wore a Dior Book Tote with her off-duty maternity outfit. (Image credit: Backgrid)

A post-pregnancy announcement, Hathaway couldn't wait to get back to work. Less than 24 hours after her first Dior Cigale-clad sighting, her Odyssey era began in a tomato red jumpsuit from Ashlyn Spring 2026. With help from stylist Erin Walsh, she wore the long-sleeve look backward. This subtle switch allowed the bodice's ruffle trim to cradle her growing baby bump. Walsh earned extra points for matching its stretchy, pregnancy-friendly fabric to her star client's lace-up stilettos.

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To finish, the mom-of-three frosted herself in a five-figure, diamond necklace from Bulgari. If its vertical yellow-gold ribbing feels familiar, that's because Hathaway paired the collar with a $99 JW Pei Bag during The Devil Wears Prada 2 press tour.

The next day, Hathaway ditched her Dior Cigale Bag for a tomato-red jumpsuit. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Now that Dior has reclaimed its rightful place in the Oscar winner's closet, perhaps she'll wear the label at an upcoming Odyssey premiere. Anderson's Spring 2026 Couture collection is overflowing with makeshift maternity clothes, whether she wants to showcase her baby bump or keep it nestled. Regardless, as long as Hathaway's Dior Cigale joins her third press tour of 2026, she'll be the coolest mom on the red carpet.