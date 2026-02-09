Lady Gaga Surprises the 2026 Super Bowl Halftime Show With a Nod to Puerto Rico's Resilience
She dropped into Bad Bunny's poignant set in a stunning gown—and a meaningful accessory.
Every detail of Bad Bunny's Super Bowl 2026 halftime show was a love letter to Puerto Rico and the Latin diaspora, from the colorful sets and choreography to the finishing touches on surprise guest Lady Gaga's Luar gown.
The two 2026 Grammy winners joined forces mid-way through Bad Bunny's performance, in a set paying homage to Old San Juan. Lady Gaga appeared during a wedding—a real wedding, by the way—to sing a salsa rendition of "Die With a Smile" in a custom Luar gown. (Brooklyn-raised designer Raul Lopez hails from the Dominican Republic.) The drop-waist bodice and pleated tiered skirt came drenched in cool blue: one of 2026's defining color trends on runways from Tibi to Victoria Beckham and Carolina Herrera, as well as a nod to the azul celeste of the original Puerto Rican flag.
The bright red flower pinned just beneath Gaga's cascading blonde waves also carried a poignant message. She wore a single Flor de Maga, a heart-shaped flower that only grows in Puerto Rico. Defined by its five curved red petals and towering yellow pistil, it was named the island's official flower in 2019. The Flor de Maga's singular location and vibrant petals have come to represent Puerto Rico's resilience—a fitting nod to Bad Bunny's heritage. Lady Gaga further emphasized the flower with a matching red manicure and red ankle-strap heels.
Lady Gaga last dropped into a Super Bowl halftime show in 2017, as the headlining act. That time, she chose a range of bedazzled Versace bodysuits and towering, knee-high boots consistent with her Mother Monster styling.
For the 2026 show, where "Together, We Are America" was the final message, Gaga rightfully set aside her usual aesthetics for a chance to further highlight headliner Bad Bunny's culture.
The "Disease" singer was hardly the only cameo in Bad Bunny's heartfelt Super Bowl halftime performance. One casita set piece included a dance party where Pedro Pascal, Cardi B, and Jessica Alba stood front and center. Ricky Martin also appeared to sing a few bars of "Lo Que Le Pasó a Hawaii".
Lady Gaga's surprise appearance follows the 2026 Grammys, where she had an emotional reaction to Bad Bunny's Album of the Year win for Debí Tirar Más Fotos. "I'm just so happy for him, and what he means to people is so important," she told ET following his speech, where he celebrated his lineage and condemned the Trump Administration's violent ICE operations against immigrants. "What's happening in this country right now is so heartbreaking, and we're so lucky to have leaders like him."
Halie LeSavage is the senior fashion news editor at Marie Claire, leading coverage of runway trends, emerging brands, style-meets-culture analysis, and celebrity style (especially Taylor Swift's). Her reporting ranges from profiles of beloved stylists, to exclusive red carpet interviews in her column, The Close-Up, to The A-List Edit, a newsletter where she tests celeb-approved trends IRL.
Halie has reported on style for eight years. Previously, she held fashion editor roles at Glamour, Morning Brew, and Harper’s Bazaar. She has been cited as a fashion expert in The Cut, CNN, Puck, Reuters, and more. In 2022, she earned the Hearst Spotlight Award for excellence in journalism. She holds a bachelor’s degree in English from Harvard College. For more, check out her Substack, Reliable Narrator.