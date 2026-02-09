Every detail of Bad Bunny's Super Bowl 2026 halftime show was a love letter to Puerto Rico and the Latin diaspora, from the colorful sets and choreography to the finishing touches on surprise guest Lady Gaga's Luar gown.

The two 2026 Grammy winners joined forces mid-way through Bad Bunny's performance, in a set paying homage to Old San Juan. Lady Gaga appeared during a wedding—a real wedding, by the way—to sing a salsa rendition of "Die With a Smile" in a custom Luar gown. (Brooklyn-raised designer Raul Lopez hails from the Dominican Republic.) The drop-waist bodice and pleated tiered skirt came drenched in cool blue: one of 2026's defining color trends on runways from Tibi to Victoria Beckham and Carolina Herrera, as well as a nod to the azul celeste of the original Puerto Rican flag.

Lady Gaga and Bad Bunny danced in a surprise set within the latter's 2026 Super Bowl halftime show. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The bright red flower pinned just beneath Gaga's cascading blonde waves also carried a poignant message. She wore a single Flor de Maga, a heart-shaped flower that only grows in Puerto Rico. Defined by its five curved red petals and towering yellow pistil, it was named the island's official flower in 2019. The Flor de Maga's singular location and vibrant petals have come to represent Puerto Rico's resilience—a fitting nod to Bad Bunny's heritage. Lady Gaga further emphasized the flower with a matching red manicure and red ankle-strap heels.

Lady Gaga performed in a drop-waist Luar dress featuring a pleated, tiered skirt. (Image credit: Getty Images)

She accentuated her dress with a Flor de Maga pin—the official flower of Puerto Rico. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Lady Gaga last dropped into a Super Bowl halftime show in 2017, as the headlining act. That time, she chose a range of bedazzled Versace bodysuits and towering, knee-high boots consistent with her Mother Monster styling.

Lady Gaga wore custom Versace when she headlined the Super Bowl in 2017. (Image credit: Getty Images)

For the 2026 show, where "Together, We Are America" was the final message, Gaga rightfully set aside her usual aesthetics for a chance to further highlight headliner Bad Bunny's culture.

The "Disease" singer was hardly the only cameo in Bad Bunny's heartfelt Super Bowl halftime performance. One casita set piece included a dance party where Pedro Pascal, Cardi B, and Jessica Alba stood front and center. Ricky Martin also appeared to sing a few bars of "Lo Que Le Pasó a Hawaii".

Lady Gaga's surprise appearance follows the 2026 Grammys, where she had an emotional reaction to Bad Bunny's Album of the Year win for Debí Tirar Más Fotos. "I'm just so happy for him, and what he means to people is so important," she told ET following his speech, where he celebrated his lineage and condemned the Trump Administration's violent ICE operations against immigrants. "What's happening in this country right now is so heartbreaking, and we're so lucky to have leaders like him."

