Blink and You'll Miss Cardi B's Casita Corset During Bad Bunny's 2026 Super Bowl Halftime Show
She showed up and out for the Benito Bowl.
Bad Bunny fans spent Super Bowl eve envisioning the Puerto Rican star's 2026 halftime show. Simultaneously, Cardi B teased a potential cameo saying, "That would be exciting," when asked if Bad Bunny added "I Like It" to the set list. (The two collaborated on the 2018 hit.) Cardi did play a part in the halftime show, though she traded a microphone for a casita corset.
Nearly two minutes into Bad Bunny's 13-minute "immersive" performance, the camera panned to the most star-studded casita in all of Santa Clara: Karol G, Pedro Pascal, Jessica Alba, and Cardi B danced to "Yo Perreo Sola" in beige boho sets. Looking every bit a "Bodega Baddie," Cardi styled a $1,250 silk corset seen on Zimmermann's Resort 2026 runway. The balconette bust and cascading lacing turned bohemian alongside frayed ruffles. Wired, pannier-like peplums atop either hip blended seamlessly into the skirt's frilled layers. Stylist Kollin Carter pinned one end of the mini beneath the corset's hem, creating a thigh-high slit.
The runway model's Birkenstock-like sandals switched places with Cardi's Tom Ford gladiator boots. You may recognize the tiered belt buckles from Rihanna's archives: the fellow Grammy winner pulled off the nude, Spring 2013 sandals in April 2013. Still, every element—from the knee braces to the peep-toe block heels—could've been plucked off a recent catwalk.
No Cardi look is complete without a healthy dose of diamonds. Silver chokers—embellished with spiky pendants aplenty—frosted her décolletage. Her complementary earrings, on the other hand, didn't get a proper close-up beneath her bombshell blowout.
As evidenced by her Super Bowl selects, the "Bodak Yellow" rapper doesn't limit herself to a single aesthetic. See her pre-Super Bowl LX look on Feb. 7, which awoke her sporty side. Carter outfitted her in a skintight, two-tone catsuit from Chrome Hearts. Not a single ruffle decorated its black-and-yellow exterior. Even so, its sculptural spandex hugged her curves just like the Zimmermann corset.
Cardi's been publicly attending Super Bowl parties since 2019, though Bad Bunny's halftime show marked her first time taking center stage. Fans hope it won't be the last: "I wanted her to perform" reactions continue to flood Instagram's comment sections.
Thankfully, she'll embark on her "Little Miss Drama Tour" come Feb. 11. So, expect no shortage of performance looks from Cardi B in the coming weeks. (Casita not included.)
Shop Casita Corsets Inspired by Cardi B
Meguire Hennes is the fashion staff writer at Marie Claire, where she breaks down the celebrity looks living rent-free in her head (and yours). Whether a star is walking the red carpet or posing on Instagram, Meguire will tell you who they're wearing and why. When she's not gushing about A-listers from J.Law to Rihanna, Meguire also covers breaking industry news.
Previously, Meguire was the fashion news writer at The Zoe Report. She received a bachelor's degree in fashion studies at Montclair State University, and has freelanced at Bustle, Women's Health, Well+Good, and more. You can find her words across the fashion, beauty, health, and wellness verticals, because her Libra moon wouldn't let her settle on one beat. Follow her on Instagram for BTS moments from her Marie Claire era.