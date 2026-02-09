Blink and You'll Miss Cardi B's Casita Corset During Bad Bunny's 2026 Super Bowl Halftime Show

Bad Bunny fans spent Super Bowl eve envisioning the Puerto Rican star's 2026 halftime show. Simultaneously, Cardi B teased a potential cameo saying, "That would be exciting," when asked if Bad Bunny added "I Like It" to the set list. (The two collaborated on the 2018 hit.) Cardi did play a part in the halftime show, though she traded a microphone for a casita corset.

Nearly two minutes into Bad Bunny's 13-minute "immersive" performance, the camera panned to the most star-studded casita in all of Santa Clara: Karol G, Pedro Pascal, Jessica Alba, and Cardi B danced to "Yo Perreo Sola" in beige boho sets. Looking every bit a "Bodega Baddie," Cardi styled a $1,250 silk corset seen on Zimmermann's Resort 2026 runway. The balconette bust and cascading lacing turned bohemian alongside frayed ruffles. Wired, pannier-like peplums atop either hip blended seamlessly into the skirt's frilled layers. Stylist Kollin Carter pinned one end of the mini beneath the corset's hem, creating a thigh-high slit.

The runway model's Birkenstock-like sandals switched places with Cardi's Tom Ford gladiator boots. You may recognize the tiered belt buckles from Rihanna's archives: the fellow Grammy winner pulled off the nude, Spring 2013 sandals in April 2013. Still, every element—from the knee braces to the peep-toe block heels—could've been plucked off a recent catwalk.

Cardi B was all smiles in a ruffled casita corset during Bad Bunny's 2026 Super Bowl halftime show. (Image credit: Getty Images)

See Cardi's long-sleeve corset top on the Zimmermann Resort 2026 runway. (Image credit: Launchmetrics)

No Cardi look is complete without a healthy dose of diamonds. Silver chokers—embellished with spiky pendants aplenty—frosted her décolletage. Her complementary earrings, on the other hand, didn't get a proper close-up beneath her bombshell blowout.

Her "Bodega Baddie" 'fit got a proper close-up inside her Super Bowl suite. (Image credit: Getty Images)

As evidenced by her Super Bowl selects, the "Bodak Yellow" rapper doesn't limit herself to a single aesthetic. See her pre-Super Bowl LX look on Feb. 7, which awoke her sporty side. Carter outfitted her in a skintight, two-tone catsuit from Chrome Hearts. Not a single ruffle decorated its black-and-yellow exterior. Even so, its sculptural spandex hugged her curves just like the Zimmermann corset.

The night before the Super Bowl, Cardi looked surprisingly sporty in a Chrome Hearts catsuit. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Cardi's been publicly attending Super Bowl parties since 2019, though Bad Bunny's halftime show marked her first time taking center stage. Fans hope it won't be the last: "I wanted her to perform" reactions continue to flood Instagram's comment sections.

Thankfully, she'll embark on her "Little Miss Drama Tour" come Feb. 11. So, expect no shortage of performance looks from Cardi B in the coming weeks. (Casita not included.)

