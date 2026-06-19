The Tie-Dye Trend Comes Back to Life With Taylor Swift's Opal Elizabeth Taylor Jewelry

Throughout 2026, Taylor Swift has been channeling minimalism in the majority of her outfits, seemingly leaving Showgirl orange in the past. To promote her new single, "I Knew It, I Knew You," which is taken from the Toy Story 5 soundtrack, Swift shared a carousel of snaps on Instagram. In two photos captured in a recording studio, the musician could be seen wearing a tie-dye bodysuit, resurrecting a recently forgotten trend.

Unfortunately, Swift's Agolde Leila Tie-Dye Jersey Bodysuit has long since sold out, but the singer's endorsement is likely to inspire the tie-dye trend to restart. The "Red" singer paired the bodysuit with a pair of high-waisted jeans, worn with a brown leather belt.

Taylor Swift promotes Toy Story 5 wearing a tie-dye bodysuit. (Image credit: Instagram/@taylorswift)

For earrings, Swift wore a pair of Nouvel Heritage Monday Morning Mood Hoops in Yellow Gold. The singer could also be seen wearing two chain necklaces, along with her Darlene de Sedle 22k Gold and Opal Diamond Ring from Elizabeth Taylor's estate.

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Taylor Swift accessorizes her tie-dye bodysuit with opal jewelry. (Image credit: Instagram/@taylorswift)

Swift's tie-dye moment is the latest in a long line of stylish outings, which are bound to inspire Swifties to expand their own closets. Earlier this week, the singer spent some time at Electric Lady Studios in New York City, entering the recording studio in barrel-leg jeans and an ivory-and-tan polo sweater from Gigi Hadid 's knitwear label, Guest In Residence .

Basically, regardless of where she is, Swift's style is always a huge point of focus, as well as a sign of trends to come.

SHOP OUTFITS INSPIRED BY TAYLOR SWIFT

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