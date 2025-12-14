The growing Hall of Fame for Taylor Swift's best outfits just gained another Chiefs game-day entry.

On Dec. 14, the day after her 36th birthday, Taylor Swift made another under-the-radar trip to Arrowhead Stadium to cheer on fiancé Travis Kelce. (Meaning: No tunnel walk or major outfit reveal before the first play.) Her Kansas City Chiefs versus Los Angeles Chargers outfit, however, couldn't go completely unnoticed by other fans in the vicinity.

Swift was spotted in Kelce's VIP suite alongside her mom, Andrea Swift; her mother-in-law-to-be, Donna Kelce; and her future sister-in-law, Kylie Kelce, alongside Kelce's daughters. Given the chilly temperatures in Kansas City, the pop star and her stylist, Joseph Cassell Falconer, followed one of their favorite moves in the winter Chiefs game styling playbook: making an opulent winter coat the entire outfit. A glimpse at Swift carrying one of Kelce's daughters across the suite was all this fashion editor needed to ID her hero piece as Ulla Johnson's Ambrose coat.

🎥| Aunt Tay at the Chiefs game with Kylie and her daughters!

The Ulla Johnson select remixes the Chiefs' colors into a three-gradient ombré design, shifting from a dusty yellow to burgundy and, eventually, cherry red. Little else of Taylor Swift's Chiefs vs. Chargers outfit could be seen from afar—but if the Chiefs manage to win, more photos will likely surface. One accessory is definitely confirmed with the coat: Swift's diamond engagement ring, designed by Kindred Lubeck of Artifex Fine.

🎥| Taylor Swift, Andrea, and Kylie Kelce are all in Travis Kelce's suit for today's Chiefs game.

Ulla Johnson Ambrose Wool Coat

Taylor Swift has never rolled up to Arrowhead Stadium in a Kelce jersey found at the gear shop. Since sharing their relationship in 2023, she's often veered toward vintage Chiefs sweatshirts and jackets, or designer pieces that incorporate the team's red, white, and yellow palette. This season, her game-day wardrobe has ranged from a custom Ganni jersey dress (for the Chiefs vs. Detroit Lions game) to an on-theme Guest in Residence sweater (for the Chiefs vs. Indianapolis Colts game).

With winter's arrival at Arrowhead Stadium, Swift has shifted back into winter WAG-mode. Last week, when the Chiefs played the Houston Texans, she and Selena Gomez coordinated in fluffy winter coats. (Swift's hailed from Miu Miu.) Over the past two seasons, the "Dress " singer has largely preferred building outfits around coats from Stella McCartney, Charlotte Simone, and Gant. The latter label even provided a custom two-tone coat when Swift attended the AFC division playoffs in 2024.

Taylor Swift styled a floor-length Gant coat over Larroudé boots for the Chiefs' game against the Buffalo Bills in December 2023. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Taylor Swift styled a custom GANT jacket for the AFC division playoffs on Jan. 21, 2024. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Most years, Taylor Swift's birthday weekend comes with glimpse at an over-the-top party outfit. When she turned 35 last year, she danced through her Eras Tour wrap party in a Balmain mini dress and DeBeers diamond earrings. The year before, a sparkling Cleo Peppiatt LBD embellished with celestial rhinestones took center stage. But Swift is nothing if not a devoted fan—and for 36, it seems a Chiefs vs. Chargers game outfit is exactly how she wanted to celebrate during her engaged era.

Editor's note: This is a developing story. More outfit credits will be added as they become available.