Welcome to the Dôen dress dynasty. At this point, the L.A. label has landed in every It girl's closet, from Taylor Swift and Katie Holmes to Dakota Johnson and Kaia Gerber. Having been a repeat customer since 2021, Gerber's wardrobe is flooded with sold-out Dôen styles, including the Augustina Dress she wore on August 6.

After an intimate, friends-only dinner at Nobu Malibu, Gerber was spotted outside the California hotspot in head-to-toe designer. Reviving her little black dress streak, she styled Dôen's $498 puff-sleeve maxi dress. The sold-out piece was intentionally "boudoir-inspired," with a lace-trimmed V-neck, plus a silk ribbon atop the bias-cut skirt. Dôen also sold the calf-length look in ivory with a black bow, but Gerber chose the opposite version.

Her cream-colored lace looked so Parisian with ballet flats from Repetto, Gerber's favorite French footwear label. She chose the $445 Camille model, which she also owns in brown, black, and stark white. A matching claw clip was readily available on the chainlink strap of her rare Chanel Classic Flap Bag. The vintage find has been in her collection since 2020, and regularly resells for $4,450.

Kaia Gerber's Dôen streak continues in the rare Augustina Dress. (Image credit: Backgrid)

Yes, Gerber wears Dôen dresses on the regular, but she reached collaborator status late last year. Through her viral book club, Library Science, the supermodel designed the Lillian Nightgown: a "light-as-air cotton-voile style," which sold out in minutes. It had all the makings of a viral Dôen dress: an eyelet scalloped neckline, baby blue embroidery, and an itty-bitty ribbon. She has yet to wear the LWD out yet, but with her Library Science tote and Repetto flats, it's right up Gerber's street style alley.

In Dec. 2024, Kaia modeled the Lillian Nightgown she made with Dôen. (Image credit: @kaiagerber)

Dôen dresses famously don't stick around long. Gerber's Augustina Dress has been sold out for months. Luckily for me, similar styles are still available, while I (not-so) patiently await a restock.

