After weeks of pairing bootcut jeans with beloved neutral basics, Bella Hadid is finally stepping into Spring 2026 trend territory. On March 22, a boho shirt trend It girls are wearing worldwide traded places with her trusty long-sleeve tees. The switch was so swoon-worthy, I'm surprised Hadid didn't make it sooner.

When it came time for Hadid to celebrate the launch of her sixth Ôrebella perfume, Jasmine Blues, at Los Angeles's Soho House Holloway, she traded founder-mode suiting for a far more alluring dress code. It all started with a collared ivory top—a 180-degree switch from Friday's PVC halter, featuring a lived-in lace overlay and a subtle pink hue. The boho blouse featured the same pajama-esque roots as Spring 2026's lace-trimmed, slip dress trend, except with the lived-in charm of a vintage find.

Bella Hadid arrived at an Ôrebella event in the returning peasant blouse trend and her favorite bootcut jeans. (Image credit: Backgrid)

By pairing her throwback top with jeans—specifically a low-rise, bootcut pair from Levi's—Hadid drove her outfit's '70s-inspired point home. Each mid-wash leg was just flared enough to spotlight her vintage, cap-toe Chanel pumps. Similar to her blouse, outer lacing added visual interest to their white-and-beige color story. To finish, Hadid accessorized with a sold-out crossbody bag from Chloé, tortoiseshell sunglasses, flower earrings, and her "favorite" Jasmine Blues fragrance.

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Even her accessories got the peasant blouse's boho memo. (Image credit: Backgrid)

Circa-1970 boho shirts like Hadid's first returned for the 2010s, thanks to Kendall Jenner, Kate Moss, Katie Holmes, and more. Today's rise in bohemian romanticism—origin point: Chemena Kamali's collections for Chloé—has redefined the once-twee silhouette as the lover girl look. Spring 2026 fashion shows from Zimmermann, Isabel Marant, and Shiatzy Chen revived the top in a more pirate-y likeness, replacing Peter Pan collars with scalloped lace or ruffles. Still, each Spring 2026 peasant blouse felt just as timelessly charming as Hadid's.

Zimmermann's affinity for boho fit right in with the peasant blouse resurgence. (Image credit: Launchmetrics)

Of course, Isabel Marant followed suit. (Image credit: Launchmetrics)

Shiatzy Chen turned the peasant blouse trend sheer. (Image credit: Launchmetrics)

Only Hadid could bring out denim's romantic side in 2026. Peasant blouses are even quite idyllic for her, a fashion girl drawn toward '90s minimalism, country-coded silhouettes, and every runway-worthy trend in between. But everyone could use a bit more whimsy in their closet, Hadid included. That said, shop the curated edit of boho-inspired blouses and jeans below.

Shop the Peasant Blouse Trend Inspired by Bella Hadid

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