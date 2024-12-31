Bella Hadid Looks Like the First Lady of Rodeo, In a Fluffy Penny Lane Coat and Patchwork Boots

The second Jennifer Lopez started wearing cowboy hats and barn jackets in Aspen, it was like a Bat-Signal, calling Bella Hadid to the Rocky Mountains. Mere hours later, the model touched down in Colorado—because wherever horse girl fashion is happening, you can expect her to pull up.

Lopez has spent the last week putting her own stamp on the Western aesthetic. Her take has been decidedly down-to-earth, focussing primarily on wearable ranch hand staples and functional fabrics. Naturally, all this cowgirl energy manifested the OG equestrian babe, who promptly stepped out to show us all how it's done.

On Dec. 30, the First Lady of Rodeo was photographed on date night with boyfriend Adan Banuelos. As usual, she was dressed in early 2000s regalia that featured a subtle notes of Western flavor. She wore a navy blue bodycon dress, with sheer tights and a pair of knee-high patchwork boots (vintage, by the looks of it). She then topped with a sheepskin Penny Lane coat, adding a necessary layer of insulation.

Bella Hadid and Adan Banuelos dress in their Western best for date night in Aspen. (Image credit: Backgrid)

Once it came time to add accessories, Hadid's country girl style really began to rear its head. She layered on several gold statement necklaces, including: a flat snake chain, a sodalite-embellished pendant, and a medallion style that mimicked the shape of a rodeo belt buckle. Her handbag, too featured a bit of subtle Western flare; The leather hobo bag had a studded strap, which made of what looks to be spotted calf hair.

Hadid's navy-and-espresso color story was the perfect compliment to her boyfriend's laid-back 'fit. Banuelos layered a brown plaid shirt-jacket over a navy button-down. Ever the Southern boy, he merchandized country-style, with blue cowboy boots and a baseball cap to match.

Your move, J.Lo.

