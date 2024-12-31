Bella Hadid Looks Like the First Lady of Rodeo, In a Fluffy Penny Lane Coat and Patchwork Boots
She was in her truest form for date night.
The second Jennifer Lopez started wearing cowboy hats and barn jackets in Aspen, it was like a Bat-Signal, calling Bella Hadid to the Rocky Mountains. Mere hours later, the model touched down in Colorado—because wherever horse girl fashion is happening, you can expect her to pull up.
Lopez has spent the last week putting her own stamp on the Western aesthetic. Her take has been decidedly down-to-earth, focussing primarily on wearable ranch hand staples and functional fabrics. Naturally, all this cowgirl energy manifested the OG equestrian babe, who promptly stepped out to show us all how it's done.
On Dec. 30, the First Lady of Rodeo was photographed on date night with boyfriend Adan Banuelos. As usual, she was dressed in early 2000s regalia that featured a subtle notes of Western flavor. She wore a navy blue bodycon dress, with sheer tights and a pair of knee-high patchwork boots (vintage, by the looks of it). She then topped with a sheepskin Penny Lane coat, adding a necessary layer of insulation.
Once it came time to add accessories, Hadid's country girl style really began to rear its head. She layered on several gold statement necklaces, including: a flat snake chain, a sodalite-embellished pendant, and a medallion style that mimicked the shape of a rodeo belt buckle. Her handbag, too featured a bit of subtle Western flare; The leather hobo bag had a studded strap, which made of what looks to be spotted calf hair.
Hadid's navy-and-espresso color story was the perfect compliment to her boyfriend's laid-back 'fit. Banuelos layered a brown plaid shirt-jacket over a navy button-down. Ever the Southern boy, he merchandized country-style, with blue cowboy boots and a baseball cap to match.
Your move, J.Lo.
Shop Penny Lane Coats Inspired By Bella Hadid
Kelsey (she/her) is a freelance fashion editor and writer, specializing in e-commerce and fashion news. With more than ten years of experience in digital media, Kelsey has a knack for turning top-performing content into top-selling content. At Marie Claire, she provides witty celeb style commentary, unpacking the style choices of stars like Zoë Kravitz, Dua Lipa, Selena Gomez, and her fashion superhero, Rihanna. When she’s not tracking the personal style of Hollywood’s elite, Kelsey also covers designer collabs and industry news.
Before taking her talents to Marie Claire, Kelsey was the Senior Fashion Editor at Bustle, where she oversaw the site’s fashion coverage and launched a successful luxury handbag series called Secure The Bag. Prior to Bustle, she came from a six-year stint at Seventeen, during which she managed the team’s fashion and beauty verticals and led e-commerce strategy. In her freelance era, Kelsey contributes to publications like InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Glamour, and more. She also offers consulting services and content creation, in addition to writing and editing. Follow @klstieg on Instagram for 'fit pics and travel recommendations.
