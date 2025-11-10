It seems the holiday season put Bella Hadid in a particularly generous mood: In a single week, she's gifted fashion girls with vintage Chanel, John Galliano, and Givenchy looks. At an Ôrebella event on November 9, she continued her vintage streak with a 23-year-old matching set from Prada.

Before her fragrance brand launches in the United Arab Emirates next month, Hadid joined hundreds of fans at Dubai's Mall of the Emirates. Whiffs of jasmine, amber, and lavender filled the air as a vintage Prada-clad Hadid made her rounds.

Stylist Mimi Cuttrell sourced a brocade matching set from the Italian fashion house's Spring 2002 collection for the occasion. It's made up of a sleeveless tank and low-rise trousers, covered in ivory, brown, and gold embroidery.

Bella Hadid mingled with fans in vintage Prada. (Image credit: Backgrid)

Every feature of this outfit—from the belted waist to the flared hems—felt right up the supermodel's alley. Even the blink-and-you'll-miss-it belt had a certain Western-inspired charm to it. Hadid accessorized with brown pointy pumps, accentuating the archival set's warm-toned color story.

Nowadays, people will copy vintage runway looks to a T. Hadid, on the other hand, took creative liberties by combining two ensembles into one: Scrolling back to Prada Spring 2002, the sleeveless tanked appeared styled underneath a semi-sheer cardigan and tucked into a pleated mini skirt, while the trousers were paired with a two-tone long-sleeve polo.

A model wore Bella's top on the Prada Spring 2002 runway. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Bella's pants appeared on the runway a few looks prior. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Hadid's closet is a vintage Prada goldmine at this point, filled retro heels, handbags, and even sunglasses with decades-old tags. Even so, the Ôrebella founder picks her purchases carefully, making sure they align with today's ever-evolving trend cycle.

Brocade, for one, is having a moment right now, especially among celebrities, thanks to Taylor Swift, Dakota Fanning, Ayo Edebiri, and more. Should Hadid style the top or bottoms separately, they'll complement rising Winter 2026 textiles with ease.

