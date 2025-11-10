Bella Hadid Puts Her Spin on the Rising Brocade Trend With a 23-Year-Old Prada Set
At this point, her closet is a vintage goldmine.
It seems the holiday season put Bella Hadid in a particularly generous mood: In a single week, she's gifted fashion girls with vintage Chanel, John Galliano, and Givenchy looks. At an Ôrebella event on November 9, she continued her vintage streak with a 23-year-old matching set from Prada.
Before her fragrance brand launches in the United Arab Emirates next month, Hadid joined hundreds of fans at Dubai's Mall of the Emirates. Whiffs of jasmine, amber, and lavender filled the air as a vintage Prada-clad Hadid made her rounds.
Stylist Mimi Cuttrell sourced a brocade matching set from the Italian fashion house's Spring 2002 collection for the occasion. It's made up of a sleeveless tank and low-rise trousers, covered in ivory, brown, and gold embroidery.
Every feature of this outfit—from the belted waist to the flared hems—felt right up the supermodel's alley. Even the blink-and-you'll-miss-it belt had a certain Western-inspired charm to it. Hadid accessorized with brown pointy pumps, accentuating the archival set's warm-toned color story.
Nowadays, people will copy vintage runway looks to a T. Hadid, on the other hand, took creative liberties by combining two ensembles into one: Scrolling back to Prada Spring 2002, the sleeveless tanked appeared styled underneath a semi-sheer cardigan and tucked into a pleated mini skirt, while the trousers were paired with a two-tone long-sleeve polo.
Hadid's closet is a vintage Prada goldmine at this point, filled retro heels, handbags, and even sunglasses with decades-old tags. Even so, the Ôrebella founder picks her purchases carefully, making sure they align with today's ever-evolving trend cycle.
Brocade, for one, is having a moment right now, especially among celebrities, thanks to Taylor Swift, Dakota Fanning, Ayo Edebiri, and more. Should Hadid style the top or bottoms separately, they'll complement rising Winter 2026 textiles with ease.
Meguire Hennes is the fashion staff writer at Marie Claire, where she breaks down the celebrity looks living rent-free in her head (and yours). Whether a star is walking the red carpet or posing on Instagram, Meguire will tell you who they're wearing and why. When she's not gushing about A-listers from J.Law to Rihanna, Meguire also covers breaking industry news.
Previously, Meguire was the fashion news writer at The Zoe Report. She received a bachelor's degree in fashion studies at Montclair State University, and has freelanced at Bustle, Women's Health, Well+Good, and more. You can find her words across the fashion, beauty, health, and wellness verticals, because her Libra moon wouldn't let her settle on one beat. Follow her on Instagram for BTS moments from her Marie Claire era.